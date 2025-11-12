403
Kuwait: Int'l Cooperation Essential For Enabling ICC To Fulfill Its Mandate
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait affirmed that international cooperation is essential to enable the International Criminal Court (ICC) to effectively fulfill its mandate, particularly in information exchange and the provision of technical and logistical assistance.
This came in Kuwait's statement delivered by Diplomatic Attache Jana Al-Thaferi late Tuesday during the UN General Assembly's discussion of the ICC's annual report.
Al-Thaferi said the ICC represents one of the foremost achievements in contemporary international justice and a key mechanism to combat impunity under the Rome Statute.
She underscored the need for the Court to continue its work independently while adhering to the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and judicial governance, and upholding state sovereignty as the cornerstone of international justice systems.
She reiterated Kuwait's continued support for the ICC's efforts to advance international justice, combat impunity, and hold perpetrators of serious international crimes accountable, in line with the Relationship Agreement between the United Nations and the ICC.
Nationally, Al-Thaferi noted the issuance of several laws this year reinforcing Kuwait's commitment to international humanitarian law, most notably the law on combating international crimes, which constitutes a step in strengthening adherence to the principles and objectives of international humanitarian law.
She explained that the law aligns national legislation with international obligations by criminalizing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and aggression, while enhancing judicial cooperation mechanisms to enable effective prosecution in accordance with national laws.
Al-Thaferi also commended the work of the trust fund for victims, which embodies restorative justice by placing victims at the heart of justice processes rather than viewing them solely as affected parties.
She highlighted Kuwait's recognition of the fund's humanitarian role in advancing sustainable development goals through empowering affected communities and promoting social peace.
The diplomat encouraged the ICC to promote multilingualism by expanding its working languages to include all six official UN languages, strengthening the rights of defense and victims' participation while affirming the Court's inclusive and international nature.
She urged all states to reaffirm their collective commitment to international justice and address legitimate concerns through constructive dialogue, preserving the ICC's standing as a key legal achievement of the modern international order.
Al-Thaferi concluded by expressing Kuwait's aspiration for a future marked by peace, security, and sustainable development toward a more just and equitable world. (end)
