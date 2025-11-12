Pakistani Journalist Taha Siddiqui Claims Pakistan Army 'Assets' Used In Delhi And Islamabad Attacks

Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui has linked the recent blasts in Delhi and Islamabad to suicide bombers he termed as 'assets' of the Pakistan Army. His claim has drawn wide reactions online. The blast near Red Fort in India on November 10 claimed at least 13 lives while 12 people were killed in the Islamabad explosion, the next day, on November 11.

Authorities in India are investigating the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort with all possible angles.

Taha Siddiqui's claim: The tweet that set off debate

On X, journalist Taha Siddiqui wrote that in the last 24 hours both Delhi and Islamabad were struck by suicide bombers 'that #PakistanArmy calls its assets'. He added that there can be no peace in South Asia while Pakistan's generals use '#Islamist Terrorism as a domestic & foreign policy tool'. This short post quickly drew wide attention and hundreds of replies.

In the last 24 hours: Terrorism in #Delhi. Terrorism in #Islamabad cities struck by suicide bombers that #PakistanArmy calls its assets can b no peace in South Asia until Pak Generals are stopped from using #Islamist Terrorism as a domestic & foreign policy tool!

Siddiqui has been a vocal critic of Pakistan's military for years. He lives in exile in Paris after surviving a 2018 abduction attempt in Islamabad, and he has written about threats to his life and press freedoms in Pakistan. His experience and views help explain why his comment on the blasts was widely noticed and shared.

Who is Taha Siddiqui and reactions to his X post

Taha Siddiqui is widely known as an anti-army journalist who has reported on alleged links between state actors and militant groups in Pakistan. Because of his history, including the 2018 abduction attempt, his move to exile and warnings he said he received about threats to his life, his public claims carry weight for many people who follow Pakistan's politics and security matters.

Siddiqui's X post generated many different replies. Some people on social media agreed with him, saying security services and foreign powers have long used militancy as a tool in the region. Others blamed external players such as the United States, India, or historical events like the Soviet war in Afghanistan for enabling radical groups. Several comments said Pakistan must reform or face consequences; others urged caution, arguing Pakistan was trying to control militants through talks or that India might be involved in destabilising activity.

At the same time, some replies accused Siddiqui of being unfair, saying Pakistan was trying to stop terrorists and pointing to evidence that groups like the TTP operate independently from state control. A selection of the views posted online ranged from calls for political change in Pakistan to conspiracy theories that one blast was staged to distract from the other.

The blast near Red Fort in Delhi

On November 10, a car exploded near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Old Delhi. The blast created panic in a busy part of the city and left at least 13 people dead and many injured. Eyewitnesses described a very loud explosion, bodies and body parts on the road, and cars badly damaged. Emergency services and fire tenders rushed to the scene. India's central anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has taken over the probe. Investigations are under way to discover who planned the attack and whether it was meant to be a large suicide or vehicle bomb strike.

Local officials have said the blast did not follow the usual pattern of a fully prepared suicide car bomb. Initial reports suggested the device may have detonated prematurely while the vehicle was still in motion. Forensic teams and the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) have been asked to analyse samples and match remains and evidence so investigators can build a clearer picture. Politicians and security chiefs demanded quick answers and ordered detailed probes.

In Delhi, investigators are following leads about the car's movement, where it came from, whether the driver was acting alone, and whether the device was detonated on purpose. The NIA has taken charge of the case and forensic teams are testing debris and biological remains from the blast to establish if the explosion was a suicide attack and who made the device. Officials say they are also tracking the vehicle's path through nearby towns and looking at CCTV and witness statements.

Blast near district court in Pakistan's Islamabad

On November 11, a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the district and sessions court complex in Islamabad's G-11 sector. Official counts published by leading Pakistani outlets place the death toll in the low double digits and dozens more wounded. Pakistani interior officials said the attacker waited outside the court, tried to enter and then detonated near a police vehicle when he could not get inside. The Pakistan Taliban (TTP) claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it targeted judges and law-enforcement officials.

Pictures and videos from the scene show charred cars, ambulances and emergency crews. Pakistan's government called the attack a major security failure and said it would investigate. The blast occurred as Islamabad hosted high-level events, which increased concern and the political visibility of the attack.

In Islamabad, Pakistan's interior ministry and police said a suicide bomber detonated explosives after failing to enter the court building. The TTP claimed the strike and Pakistan's security agencies are investigating the attacker's links. Islamabad has said it will press for stronger border security and intelligence sharing because the TTP has been blamed for rising attacks this year and often operates from sanctuaries inside and outside.

