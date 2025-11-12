403
Zelenskyy marks Kherson liberation with new measures
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kherson on Tuesday to commemorate the third anniversary of Ukraine regaining control over the southern city, unveiling new security and social initiatives for the region.
“Today, I’m in Kherson. It is already the third anniversary of the city’s liberation from the Russians – the occupiers fled, and we remember how the courage of our people made it happen,” Zelenskyy said.
During his visit, he met with military and security officials to review local defense strategies, noting that “thousands of Russian drone strikes target this city every month.” Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar’s Birds, and other units to enhance defense capabilities, focusing on the protection of roads, logistics hubs, and energy facilities.
In addition, he said the government will allocate extra funding to strengthen Kherson’s energy infrastructure and social institutions, including schools and kindergartens.
Ukrainian forces reclaimed Kherson in November 2022 after months of Russian occupation, but the city continues to face frequent drone and artillery attacks from Russian positions across the Dnipro River.
