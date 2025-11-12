Elite Dentistry Launches Comprehensive Laser Dentistry Services, Building On Strong Community Roots In Rancho Santa Margarita

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Dentistry, a modern tech-forward dental practice led by Dr. Mehran Rastegar-Lari, is proud to announce the official launch of its comprehensive laser dentistry powered by Gemini EVO and Solea laser systems – two of the most advanced technologies in modern dental care. These services represent the next chapter in the clinic's ongoing mission to provide precise, comfortable, and minimally invasive dental treatment within the Rancho Santa Margarita community.

This announcement follows the clinic's Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting celebration with the Rancho Santa Margarita Chamber of Commerce on May 17, 2025, which marked the practice's formal introduction to the community. Since then, Elite Dentistry has continued to grow its patient base and enhance its technology suite, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and comprehensive care.

“Our goal has always been to combine cutting-edge technology with a personalized, human-centered approach,” said Dr. Rastegar-Lari.“Laser dentistry allows us to elevate both precision and comfort, helping patients achieve healthier, more confident smiles with minimal discomfort or downtime.”

Advancing Care Through Modern Laser Technology

Elite Dentistry's new Gemini EVO dual-wavelength soft-tissue laser and Solea all-tissue laser enables the clinic to perform a variety of restorative, cosmetic, and periodontal procedures with greater precision and comfort.

The Solea laser uses a computer-guided carbon-dioxide wavelength to vaporize tooth structure and soft tissue with better accuracy. It enables gentle cavity preparation, gum recontouring, and frenectomies without the vibration or heat of a traditional drill. The Gemini EVO system, on the other hand, provides enhanced soft-tissue management, including periodontal therapy and cosmetic contouring, using a dual-wave approach that adapts to each tissue type.

What Laser Dentistry Means for Patients and the Community

With Elite Dentistry's advanced laser systems, patients can now experience gentler, more efficient care – right in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Laser dentistry not only enhances comfort and reduces anxiety, but also shortens recovery times, minimizes the need for anesthesia, and improves precision for both preventive and corrective procedures. This technology is especially beneficial for patients who experience dental anxiety, children who are nervous about traditional drills, and adults with complex treatments needs.

Residents can now experience procedures such as gum reshaping and oral lesion removal without the discomfort commonly associated with conventional techniques. The quiet, vibration-free process creates a more relaxing and approachable environment, encouraging patients to keep up with regular visits without traveling outside the city.

Patients who once delayed treatments due to fear or discomfort can now access a minimally invasive, stress-free option, leading to earlier interventions and better oral health.

“Rancho Santa Margarita deserves world-class care close to home,” said Dr. Rastegar-Lari.“These technologies represent our promise to stay at the forefront of modern dentistry, while making comfort and convenience our top priorities.”

Continuing to Grow in Rancho Santa Margarita

Located in the Plaza Antonio Shopping Center, Elite Dentistry offers easy access from Antonio Parkway and is surrounded by other popular shops and services, making it a convenient destination for families and working professionals alike.

Since its ribbon cutting earlier this year, the practice has steadily grown through patient referrals and community engagement. Residents have praised Elite Dentistry for its professionalism, warmth, and modern approach to care.

Reflecting on the journey since then, Dr. Rastegar-Lari shared,“Our grand opening was the beginning of something special. The support we received from the Chamber, our neighbors, and our patients gave us the foundation to keep growing. Launching our laser dentistry services is a continuation of that same vision – to bring world-class dental innovation right here to Rancho Santa Margarita.

To learn more about Elite Dentistry's laser services and other suite of offerings, please visit .

About Elite Dentistry

Elite Dentistry of Rancho Santa Margarita provides comprehensive general, cosmetic, and restorative dental services in a modern, spa-inspired setting. Led by Dr. Mehran Rastegar-Lari, dentist in Rancho Santa Margarita with over 25 years of international experience, the practice offers advanced technologies including CEREC same-day crowns, CBCT 3D imaging, Gemini EVO and Solea laser systems, and soft-tissue lasers for minimally invasive care. Elite Dentistry is dedicated to making modern dental care accessible, comfortable, and educational, with multilingual service in English, Spanish, and Persian. The practice is conveniently located in the Plaza Antonio Shopping Center, easily accessible from Antonio Parkway in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.



