Marko Topovic Appointed General Manager at CNS Middle East to Accelerate Growth
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 November 2025: CNS Middle East has appointed Marko Topovic as its new General Manager, effective in the first half of 2025. The appointment reflects the company’s commitment to continuing its leadership in technology solutions and advancing its strategy of delivering innovative tech services across the Middle East.
With more than 18 years of cross-industry experience, Marko brings a strong track record in leading digital transformation and managing complex IT ecosystems. Widely recognized for bridging the gap between technology and business needs, he has consistently delivered strategies that improve performance, resilience, and market competitiveness.
Prior to joining CNS Middle East, Marko served as Group Chief Technology Officer at Ghobash Group, the diversified UAE conglomerate and parent company of CNS. In this role, he was responsible for all aspects of the company’s digital strategy. He introduced new approaches that aligned digital initiatives with business goals. His leadership focused on optimizing operations, integrating new technologies, and accelerating growth. Marko’s efforts helped build resilient systems, improve performance, and boost the company’s market competitiveness.
As General Manager, Marko will oversee CNS Middle East’s operations and strategic direction, working closely with government stakeholders, industry partners, and clients. His focus will be on enhancing operational agility, strengthening customer trust, and setting new benchmarks for service excellence and innovation across the region.
Commenting on his appointment, Marko said:
“It is a privilege to join CNS Middle East at such a transformative moment for the technology sector. With the region’s rapid growth, my focus will be on empowering our teams, forging strong partnerships, and delivering measurable value to our clients and stakeholders.”
CNS Middle East continues to build on its legacy as a trusted partner in digital transformation for both businesses and government entities. The appointment of Marko Topovic further reinforces the company’s dedication to expanding its leadership and delivering impactful, future-ready technology solutions.
