For 'Popularity', Passenger Takes Bath In Moving Train, Railways Responds Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) A bizarre video showing a man bathing inside a moving train coach has gone viral, drawing widespread outrage and ridicule on social media. The incident has been criticised for the blatant misuse of public property and disregard for public decency.

Man bathes in train corridor

In the viral clip, the man, identified as Pramod Shriwas, can be seen placing a bucket and mug in the middle of the train corridor before taking a full bath using soap and water. He appeared unfazed by fellow passengers who looked on in disbelief and filmed the scene. Shriwas later admitted that he carried out the act to gain attention by creating a social media reel.

The video has left viewers both shocked and amused, spreading rapidly across social media and sparking a mix of laughter, criticism and disbelief.

Following the incident, railway authorities, including the North Central Railway (NCR), took swift action. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated legal proceedings against the man for behaviour deemed inappropriate and disruptive to other passengers.

Railway officials have appealed to passengers not to misuse trains for social media stunts or reels that cause inconvenience or disrespect public property.

A statement from the North Central Railway read: "The identity of the individual who made a video of bathing inside a train at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station has been ascertained. It has been admitted by this individual that such an act was done to gain popularity by creating a reel. Legal action is being taken against the aforementioned individual by the RPF. North Central Railway requests all passengers not to engage in any such act that is inappropriate and also inconvenient for other passengers."