Russia Loses 1,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past 24 Hours

2025-11-12 01:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,342 Russian tanks, 23,556 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 34,379 (+13) artillery systems, 1,540 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,240 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,926 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 79,804 (+162) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 67,123 (+87) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,994 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

