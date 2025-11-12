403
Azerbaijan Lands Coveted Spot On UN World Tourism Executive Council (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan's membership in the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Executive Board was approved at the 124th and 125th sessions of the Executive Board held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7-11, Trend reports via the State Tourism Agency.
The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the 26th session of the organization's General Assembly.
