Azerbaijan Lands Coveted Spot On UN World Tourism Executive Council (PHOTO)

Within the framework of the General Assembly session, a bilateral meeting took place between the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Naghiyev, and the Vice-Minister of Tourism of Brazil, Ana Carla Lopes Machado.

During the meeting, a "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Tourism of Brazil" was signed.

The meeting between Naghiyev and the Minister of Economy of the UAE, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism.

The new Secretary General of the organization, Shaikha Al Nowais, was approved at the 26th session of the UNWTO General Assembly.