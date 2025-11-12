Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Compatriots On Constitution Day (PHOTO)

2025-11-12 01:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Constitution Day, the ministry's publication on X page said, Trend reports.

"Today, November 12, is the Constitution Day of Azerbaijan. The Constitution of Azerbaijan is a symbol of our independence, sovereignty of our state, and national unity. We sincerely congratulate all our people on this significant day, and wish them constant loyalty to our statehood and freedom. Happy Constitution and Sovereignty Year!", the publication added.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Constitution Day.

The first constitution of the independent Azerbaijan was adopted on Nov. 12, 1995.

