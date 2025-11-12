Awqaf Ministry Opens Expo Held Alongside Qur'an Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has inaugurated the exhibition held alongside the 30th Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition at the Imam Muhammad bin Abd Al Wahhab Mosque Square.

In a statement, Awqaf noted that the exhibition, opened by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, H E Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, with a host of officials in attendance, will continue until November 23.

The mornings of Nov.16, 18, and 20 have been specifically designated for women, in a bid to enable all segments of the community to benefit from its diverse activities and events.

The exhibition embodies Qatar's enduring commitment to serving the Holy Qur'an, and underscores over three decades of relentless efforts by the ministry in honoring the Qur'an, its scholars, and its memorizers of both genders, Awqaf highlighted.



The statement further clarified that the expo provides an integrated Qur'anic experience for visitors through a combination of historical knowledge and interactive activities, culminating in strengthening connection with the Holy Qur'an and spotlighting Qatar's three-decade efforts in serving the Holy Qur'an.

The exhibition is held amid energized efforts to familiarize the community with the path toward serving the Holy Qur'an in Qatar, showcasing institutional initiatives such as Qur'an teaching centers, competitions, educational curricula, digital projects, and offering interactive and educational experiences for visitors through multiple corners.

These corners are: Journey and Contribution to Serving the Holy Qur'an, Qur'an Exploration, Correct Your Recitation, Alphabet Lessons, Children's Theater, Arabic Calligraphy, VR, Publications, and the Closing Square.

The exhibition is based on interactive learning, including recitation correction and reflective lessons, providing a comprehensive Qur'anic experience for visitors of all ages and backgrounds. It further strengthens connection with the Holy Qur'an, promotes its culture across the community, and creates a dynamic educational environment grounded in practical experience and interactive knowledge, ensuring the documentation of three decades of Qur'an service in Qatar.