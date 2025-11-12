Huayan Robotics To Showcase Advanced Collaborative Robots At METALEX 2025 In Bangkok

Among the highlights are new solutions for high-speed loading and unloading, intelligent welding, and flexible drag-teaching, reflecting Huayan Robotics' commitment to efficient, precise industrial automation.

Flexible Drag-Teaching Solution

The E05-Pro cobot showcases Huayan Robotics's strength in force-controlled technology. Equipped with integrated end-force sensors, the cobot enables a smooth robot arm guiding with a drag force as low as 5 newtons, offering remarkable flexibility and ease of use for tasks including welding, spraying, and assembly.

Advanced Robotic Welding Solution

Recognized as one of China's foremost providers of collaborative welding robots, Huayan Robotics will introduce its E10-Pro automated welding solution, featuring high precision, extended reach, and intelligent control. The system is widely applied in shipbuilding, structural steel fabrication, bridge engineering, and hardware manufacturing, supporting greater welding consistency and production efficiency.

“Huayan Robotics remains dedicated to delivering intelligent, dependable, and user-friendly robotic solutions to the global market, where industrial automation keeps evolving,” said Ms. Ke Miao, Global Market Vice President of Huayan Robotics.“METALEX 2025 provides an excellent platform to present our latest technologies and engage with worldwide partners.”

Huayan Robotics's exhibit at METALEX 2025, Hall 98, Booth AK07, will feature these practical solutions and more. Further details will be shared through the official social media.









About Huayan Robotics

Trusted by partners in over 40 countries and regions, Huayan Robotics specializes in developing and manufacturing collaborative robots. It delivers innovative automation solutions for processes like welding, palletizing, assembly, and screwdriving. By merging cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, it aims to empower global manufacturers to increase efficiency, enhance flexibility, and streamline operations.

