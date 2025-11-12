Mild Skies Midweek As Rain, Thunder Loom Toward Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Tranquil autumn skies will prevail through midweek before unstable weather sweeps in, bringing showers, thunder, and a noticeable drop in temperatures by the weekend, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Wednesday, the weather will be mild over the highlands and moderate elsewhere, with patches of cloud scattered across the sky. Northwesterly winds will remain light to moderate.By Thursday, the Kingdom will begin to feel the effects of unstable air masses, with temperatures falling slightly and clouds thickening over several regions. Scattered rain showers are expected at intervals, occasionally accompanied by thunder, while northwesterly winds turn active and dusty, especially across the desert plains.Friday will bring a marked change, as temperatures drop further and widespread instability takes hold. Skies will turn cloudy to overcast, and rainfall, at times heavy, with thunder and hail, is expected, mainly across western parts of the Kingdom. Westerly winds will be moderate to active, stirring dust in open areas.The unsettled pattern will linger on Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain showers over northern and central regions. Southwesterly winds will remain moderate, occasionally active and dusty in the Badia.Temperature readings for Wednesday show highs and lows of 27 and 12 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 25 and 11 in West Amman, 23 and 12 in the northern highlands, and 24 and 11 in the Sharah highlands.In desert areas, temperatures will range between 26 and 9 degrees, while the plains are expected to record 25 and 13 degrees. The northern Jordan Valley will see 32 and 15 degrees, compared to 30 and 15 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley.Around the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 31 and 16 degrees, and 32 and 18 degrees in Aqaba.