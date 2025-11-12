Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 37 Cents Tues. To USD 65.73 Pb - KPC


2025-11-12 12:03:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil lost 37 cents during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 65.73 compared with USD 66.10 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent crude futures rose USD 1.10 to USD 65.16 pb and West Texas Intermediate edged 91 cents higher to USD 61.04 pb. (end)
