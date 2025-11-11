403
Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of LSEG, CEO Of Ashmore Group
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, who is visiting London, met separately with Chief Executive Officer of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) David Schwimmer and Chief Executive Officer of Ashmore Group Mark blade-->
The meetings focused on cooperation relations and prospects for strengthening them in the fields of investment, finance and economy, as well as issues of common concern.
