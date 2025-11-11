Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of LSEG, CEO Of Ashmore Group

Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of LSEG, CEO Of Ashmore Group


2025-11-11 11:35:21
HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, who is visiting London, met separately with Chief Executive Officer of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) David Schwimmer and Chief Executive Officer of Ashmore Group Mark


The meetings focused on cooperation relations and prospects for strengthening them in the fields of investment, finance and economy, as well as issues of common concern.

