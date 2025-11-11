403
WCM-Q Honours Foundation, Pre-Medical Students
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) honoured foundation and pre-medical students for academic excellence and securing a spot in the Dean's Honor List for the 2024-2025 academic year.
A total of 45 students on the two-year pre-medical course made it to the list in the Fall 2024 semester – 23 first-years and 22 second-years.
In the Spring 2025 semester, 17 first-years and 35 second-years qualified for the list, 52 in all.
Four Foundation Programme students were recognised for scoring a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said:“Despite their demanding academic schedules, these students have remained deeply engaged beyond the classroom. They have taken part in a wide range of extracurricular activities, represented their peers as Medical Student Executive Council - Qatar members, founded and joined various clubs and organisations, organised numerous events, and contributed to research projects. In doing so, they have demonstrated that they are not only excellent in academics but also well-rounded citizens.”
WCM-Q alumna, Dr Jehan al-Rayahi, Class of 2008, acting division chief of paediatric neuro-imaging and the programme director of Paediatric Radiology Fellowship programme at Sidra Medicine, gave the keynote speech at the ceremony.
Quoting French author, Voltaire, she said:“With great power comes great responsibility.”
