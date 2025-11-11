Panama's Veraguas Province Has Reinforced Health Surveillance Due To A Whooping Cough Outbreak In The Regional Area -
Whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory illness, primarily affects children under five, although it can occur in people of all ages. The key to its prevention lies in vaccination and community health monitoring. The Ministry of Health (MINSA) calls on the population to maintain hygiene measures, visit the health center in case of persistent cough, and complete the vaccination schedule. In addition, monitoring of the affected communities and prevention training will continue in order to avoid a larger outbreak. Collaboration between local authorities, medical staff, and the community is essential to controlling the outbreak and ensuring public health in the region.
