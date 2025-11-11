Panama's Veraguas Province Has Reinforced Health Surveillance Due To A Whooping Cough Outbreak In The Regional Area

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Health (MINSA) has activated health surveillance measures in the province of Veraguas following the appearance of several cases of pertussis in in communities of the Ngäbe Buglé region. This was reported by Dr. Xavier Torres, regional director of MINSA, who emphasized that the provincial health system is on alert to prevent the outbreak from spreading. Health centers near the affected area, including hospitals and clinics, have been instructed to identify and treat potential cases early. Preventive measures have also been intensified in high-risk areas. “Surveillance is underway and health teams are prepared to act quickly. It is essential to prevent infection and recognize symptoms in time,” Dr. Torres noted.

Whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory illness, primarily affects children under five, although it can occur in people of all ages. The key to its prevention lies in vaccination and community health monitoring. The Ministry of Health (MINSA) calls on the population to maintain hygiene measures, visit the health center in case of persistent cough, and complete the vaccination schedule. In addition, monitoring of the affected communities and prevention training will continue in order to avoid a larger outbreak. Collaboration between local authorities, medical staff, and the community is essential to controlling the outbreak and ensuring public health in the region.