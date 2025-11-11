Panama Captures $200 Million In Colombian Drugs That Will Never Reach Mexico Or USA: 13,000 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian authorities dealt a historic blow to drug trafficking by seizing 13,508 kilos of cocaine, valued at more than $200 million inside a tugboat intercepted in Panamanian Pacific waters, as it headed towards North America from Colombia. During the operation, carried out on Monday, 10 people of Venezuelan, Ecuadorian, Nicaraguan and Colombian nationality were captured, who have already been placed at the disposal of the competent authorities for international drug trafficking. Commander Luis De Gracia, director of the National Aeronaval Service (Senan), stated that this seizure is“historic in terms of operations” carried out by the institution, and represents the largest seizure in Panama since 2008.

The vessel was located southeast of San José Island in the Pacific Ocean after attempting to evade authorities. According to intelligence reports, the ship had departed from the Juradó area of ​​Buenaventura, Colombia, and was headed to Mexico, en route to the United States. In total, 11,562 packages of cocaine were seized inside 579 bundles, totaling 13,508.52 kilograms of the drug. According to the National Air and Naval Service (SENAN), the substance was found in plain sight, which is unusual in these operations, as drugs are typically hidden in containers. Both the National Air and Naval Service (Senan) and the Anti-Drug Prosecutor's Office described the operation as“a major blow to international drug trafficking,” highlighting Panama's role as a key point in the fight against drug trafficking to the United States and Europe. In 2024 alone, Panama seized more than 80 tons of illicit substances, according to official data.