Diesel Fuel Prices In Ukraine May Rise Further Expert

This was stated by A-95 Consulting Group Director Serhii Kuiun in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Retail diesel fuel prices have already risen by UAH 1.50 per liter. There's still room for further growth, though I don't expect an increase of UAH 4-more likely UAH 2.50. I think we'll see that within the next few weeks,” Kuiun said.

The expert noted that it's currently difficult to assess the impact of prolonged power outages on fuel demand. However, he believes the increase is unlikely to exceed 10% of the total market volume.

“I don't think we're facing a sharp shortage-or any shortage at all. But there won't be reserves either, at least for the next month,” Kuiun added.

According to his estimates, there's no reason to expect price changes for gasoline or liquefied gas.

As previously reported, the rise in diesel fuel prices is driven by a combination of factors, particularly increased global demand.