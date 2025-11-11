Alkane Resources Limited: Q1 FY2026 Operating & Financial Results Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK; TSX: ALK; OTCQX: ALKEF) ('Alkane' or 'the Company') will release its Q1 FY2026 Operating Financial Results on 13 November 2025. Following this, the Managing Director & CEO, Mr Nic Earner, and CFO, Mr James Carter, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results. Details to participate are as follows:



Date/Time: Canada

4:00pm EST, Thursday 13 November 2025

Australia 8:00am AEDT, Friday 14 November 2025 Conference Call Registration: Webcast Link:



The presentation relating to this webcast will be available on the Company website.

ABOUT ALKANE ‐ ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKEF

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKEF) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

