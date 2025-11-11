Preparing Pets For Fall And Winter: Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital Highlights 24/7 Emergency And Specialty Services In Surrey, BC

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital Logo"Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital in Surrey, British Columbia provides 24-hour emergency and critical care, plus specialty services in veterinary surgery, internal medicine, oncology, neurology, cardiology, behaviour medicine, dentistry, and diagnostic imaging. As a certified VECCS Level I facility and VetCOT Level II Trauma Centre, Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital works with primary veterinarians to deliver specialized care for pets across the Lower Mainland.

Surrey, BC - As the weather cools and families prepare for upcoming holiday celebrations, Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is reminding local pet owners to stay alert to seasonal hazards and know where to turn if urgent or specialty care is needed.

24/7 Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Surrey

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital (BBVSH) operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing emergency and critical care for cats and dogs across Surrey, Langley, Delta, and the Metro Vancouver area. As a VECCS Level I facility and VetCOT Level II Trauma Centre, BBVSH is equipped to handle life-threatening emergencies and trauma cases with a full team of board-certified veterinarians on-site and on-call.

In addition to being open for emergencies and critical care, the hospital also offers specialty services in:



Animal rehabilitation - including massage therapy, laser therapy and hydrotherapy for dogs and cats

Veterinary behaviour medicine

Veterinary cardiology

Veterinary dentistry

Veterinary diagnostic imaging - including X-rays, MRIs and CT scans for dogs and cats

Veterinary internal medicine

Veterinary oncology

Veterinary neurology Veterinary surgery



Supporting Pet Recovery and Rehabilitation

BBVSH provides animal rehabilitation and physiotherapy for dogs and cats recovering from surgery, injury, or neurological conditions. Customized exercise programs, hydrotherapy, and pain management help pets regain strength, balance, comfort and improved quality of life.

These services are often combined with the specialty care in veterinary neurology, veterinary surgery, and veterinary internal medicine, allowing pets to receive multidisciplinary support under one roof.

Save Lives This Season, Apply for the Pet Blood Donation Program

Pet owners are encouraged to contact the hospital about its cat and dog blood donation program, which allows pet donors to help save the lives of other felines and canines who are brought into the hospital.

Seasonal Pet Safety Tips

Holiday decor, antifreeze, rock salt, cold temperatures, and certain foods are common causes of emergency animal hospital visits this time of year. Pet owners can help reduce risk by:



Keeping antifreeze and de-icing products locked away and cleaned up quickly if spilled.

Avoiding pet ingestion of poinsettias, mistletoe, lilies, holly, ribbons and tinsel.

Wiping paws after walks on salted sidewalks. Keeping chocolate, grapes, onions, fatty leftovers, alcohol and sugar substitutes out of reach.



About Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital in Surrey is open 24 hours a day, including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Should your pet require immediate medical assistance, they are centrally located just off Highway 1, accessible ~30 minutes from anywhere in Metro Vancouver.

For more information, visit bbvsh.