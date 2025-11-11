Clinical Analytics Market Worth $81.32 Billion By 2030 With 19.7% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"North America is the largest market for clinical analytics, driven by the strong adoption of value-based care models, advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, and increasing use of outcome-based metrics by payers and providers to enhance care quality and reduce costs."Clinical Analytics Market by Offering (Raw Data, Platform), Source (EHR, Trials, Claims, RWE), Use Case (CDSS, RPM, PHM, R&D, Pharmacovigilance, Precision Medicine, Regulatory), End User (Hospital, Payer, Pharma, Medtech), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global Clinical Analytics Market, valued at US$27.65 billion in 2024, stood at US$33.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 19.7% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$81.32 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the clinical analytics market is primarily driven by the shift toward value-based care and reimbursement models, pushing healthcare organizations to enhance outcomes while reducing costs. Increasing regulatory openness to real-world evidence (RWE) is fostering the integration of advanced analytics into clinical and research workflows. Additionally, the rapid adoption of cloud-based and modern data platforms, enabling scalable, real-time insights and seamless interoperability, further accelerates market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure:

By use case, the healthcare use case segment accounted for significant growth in the clinical analytics market in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of value-based care models and the growing demand for data-driven decision-making to improve patient outcomes. Healthcare providers are leveraging clinical analytics for clinical decision support, population health management, remote patient monitoring, and operational efficiency enhancement. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, and higher patient volumes are further accelerating the need for advanced analytics to predict disease trends, optimize resource allocation, and reduce readmissions and healthcare costs. Additionally, the integration of analytics with EHR systems, AI, and telehealth platforms is enabling real-time insights, personalized care plans, and improved quality reporting, reinforcing the segment's strong growth trajectory.

By end users, A key driver for the significant growth of the healthcare providers segment in the clinical analytics market is the increasing need to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and optimize operational efficiency through real-time, data-driven decision-making. Healthcare providers generate the majority of clinical data from EHRs, diagnostic imaging, laboratory systems, and connected medical devices, creating a strong foundation for analytics adoption. As value-based care models gain traction globally, providers are under growing pressure to demonstrate measurable improvements in quality of care and operational performance. This growth is fueled using predictive analytics to identify high-risk patients, optimize resource allocation, and support proactive interventions that reduce readmission rates and complications. Moreover, real-time insights enable hospitals and health systems to streamline workflows, reduce waste, and enhance care coordination, making clinical analytics an indispensable tool in modern healthcare delivery.

By geography, North America dominated the clinical analytics market in 2024, driven by its highly digitized healthcare ecosystem, significant investments in healthcare IT infrastructure, and the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs). The United States, in particular, benefits from a strong regulatory framework promoting data-driven care models and value-based reimbursement programs, encouraging healthcare providers and payers to leverage advanced analytics for improving outcomes and reducing costs. A mature network of health IT vendors, academic research centers, and pharmaceutical companies has further accelerated innovation in areas such as precision medicine, population health management, and clinical decision support. Rising chronic disease prevalence, coupled with the growing demand for real-world evidence (RWE) and digitized clinical trials, has fuelled analytics adoption across hospitals, payer networks, and life sciences organizations, solidifying North America's position as the global leader in the clinical analytics market.

Request Sample Pages:

The report profiles key players such Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group) (US), Merative (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GE HealthCare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Oracle Health Sciences (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Veradigm LLC (US), IQVIA (US), Cotiviti Inc. (US), Health Catalyst (US), Cognizant (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dassault Systèmes (France), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Veeva Systems (US), ICON plc (Ireland), eClinicalWorks (US), Accenture (Ireland), CVS Health (US), Inovalon (US), WNS (Holdings) Ltd. (UK), SOPHiA GENETICS (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche)(FLATIRON HEALTH) (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US).