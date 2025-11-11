MENAFN - GetNews) On November 1, Dongguan celebrated its third“Dongguan Private Entrepreneurs' Day.” This“city of tens of thousands,” built on manufacturing, held a series of events under the themeThrough activities such as visits to model enterprises, government-enterprise dialogues, policy releases, and achievement exhibitions, the city paid tribute to the private entrepreneurs who support half of its economy and gathered new momentum for the high-quality development of the private sector.







As a world-renowned manufacturing city, Dongguan's private economy serves as both the ballast and driving force of its development. According to the latest data, as of the end of September 2025, Dongguan had 1.8552 million private market entities, accounting for 96.44% of all business entities in the city. The number of private enterprises exceeded 794,100, marking a 17.68% increase compared with 2022 - the highest among all prefecture-level cities in Guangdong Province. In the first three quarters of this year, Dongguan's private enterprises achieved an import and export volume of 729.57 billion yuan, representing 62.6% of the city's total and a year-on-year growth of 21.7%, demonstrating remarkable resilience and vitality.

The day's activities were rich and varied. In the morning, representatives of entrepreneurs visited Shengyi Technology and Topstar Global R&D Headquarters to study firsthand the intelligent manufacturing transformation of leading enterprises and explore the innovative essence of“Made in Dongguan.” In the afternoon, two core events took place simultaneously: At the Dongguan Guest House, a government-enterprise dialogue focused on topics such as the 15th Five-Year Plan, business environment, and enterprise-support policies. City leaders engaged directly with entrepreneurs, listening to their development needs. Meanwhile, at the Guanshang College Lecture Hall, Professor Su Jian from Peking University delivered a lecture on“New Quality Productive Forces and Regional Economic Development,” providing intellectual support and inspiration for government and business representatives.

At the Thematic Exchange Conference, multiple policy benefits were announced. The city released the 2025 List of Dongguan's Top 100 Private Enterprises and recognized outstanding companies and entrepreneurs with provincial or higher-level honors. Relevant departments introduced new talent policies, launched AI-related initiatives, and unveiled the “Qi Guanjia” Enterprise Service Card, offering strong policy support to boost business confidence. In addition, exhibitions on Dongguan Manufacturing Aesthetics, Premium Products, and Entrepreneurial Excellence were held simultaneously, vividly showcasing the innovative vitality and achievements of Dongguan's private economy.

In a letter addressed to private entrepreneurs that day, the Dongguan Municipal Government highlighted that the city's transformation from an agricultural county to a global manufacturing powerhouse has been inseparable from the dedication and hard work of its entrepreneurs. As Dongguan advances toward high-quality development, all levels of government will continue to build an internationalized and law-based business environment - enabling entrepreneurs to invest with confidence, grow with assurance, and live with comfort. The Federation of Industry and Commerce also called on private entrepreneurs to act as drivers of high-quality development, strengthen legal compliance, and work together to unite the private economy's collective strength.

It is reported that, in addition to the main venue, over 80 joint municipal and township activities were held across the city. Towns such as Chang'an, Changping, and Liaobu launched initiatives like government-enterprise forums and university-industry cooperation projects. Overseas events - including the Guangdong (Dongguan)–Chile Economic and Trade Exchange - further expanded international cooperation, helping local private enterprises build global networks. Through these diverse initiatives, Dongguan paid tribute to its private entrepreneurs and jointly painted a new blueprint for the intelligent manufacturing future of Dongguan.