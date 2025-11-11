US Luxury Residential Real Estate Market To Reach USD 338.57 B By 2030 Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"US Luxury Residential Real Estate Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the US Luxury Residential Real Estate Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

US Luxury Residential Real Estate Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the US luxury residential real estate market size is currently valued at USD 289.38 billion and is expected to reach USD 338.57 billion by 2030, reflecting a measured 3.19% CAGR. The United States Luxury Residential Real Estate Market share continues to be concentrated in prime regions, reflecting both strong regional demand and the premium value associated with exclusive luxury properties.

Key Trends in the US Luxury Residential Real Estate Market

1. Influence of Cash-Rich Buyers and Intergenerational Wealth Transfers

High-net-worth buyers with substantial cash reserves continue to dominate the market, supported by the ongoing transfer of wealth between generations. This ensures stability for luxury property transactions even amid economic fluctuations.

2. Limited Availability of High-End Properties in Prime Locations

Luxury properties remain concentrated in top ZIP codes across the West and Northeast. The scarcity of listings in these areas maintains premium pricing and keeps demand strong.

3. Rising Demand for Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Homes

Buyers increasingly prefer properties with energy-efficient designs, climate risk mitigation, and sustainable construction, shaping how developers plan luxury offerings.

4. Shift in Regional Preferences and Targeted Marketing Strategies

While the West leads in market revenue, the Southeast is emerging as a high-growth area. Brokerages are using personalized services and data-driven marketing to reach affluent buyers more effectively.

Segmentation in the United States Luxury Residential Real Estate Market

By Property Type:

Apartments and Condominiums

Villas and Landed Houses

By Business Model:

Sales

Rentals

By Mode of Sale:

Primary (New-Build)

Secondary (Existing-Home Resale)

By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

Southeast

West

Southwest

Key Players in the US Luxury Residential Real Estate Market

Toll Brothers City Living – Specializes in luxury urban residences and high-rise condominiums across major U.S. cities, focusing on modern design and premium amenities.

Lennar Corp (CalAtlantic Luxury) – A leading homebuilder offering upscale single-family homes and communities with attention to quality, design, and lifestyle features.

Howard Hughes Corp – Develops master-planned communities and mixed-use luxury projects, combining residential, retail, and recreational spaces.

Related Companies – Known for high-end urban real estate development, including luxury condominiums and large-scale mixed-use projects in prime locations.

Extell Development – Focuses on premium residential towers and luxury real estate projects, particularly in New York City and other major metropolitan areas.

Conclusion

The United States Luxury Residential Real Estate Market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, supported by strong cash buyer activity, limited supply in prestigious locations, and rising interest in climate-conscious, wellness-oriented properties. The market offers diverse opportunities across property types, business models, and regions, with high-end urban apartments and villas in suburban areas remaining in high demand.

United States Residential Real Estate Market

Get more insights:

The global residential real estate market is valued at USD 11.59 trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.53 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.01%. Growth is supported by rising urbanization and increasing demand for affordable housing, while shifts toward smart homes and sustainable developments are shaping buyer preferences worldwide.

The North America Luxury Residential Real Estate Market is projected to grow from USD 583.94 billion in 2025 to USD 713.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Strong demand from high-net-worth buyers and limited availability of prime properties are driving growth, while preferences for sustainable designs and upscale urban living are shaping market trends.

