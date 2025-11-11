Premier Glow Brings The Magic Home For Christmas Tennessee Company Lights Up The Holidays With“Merry & Bright” Collection

MENAFN - GetNews)Tennessee-based, a nationwide leader in glow sticks, LED novelties, and event lighting, is bringing festive sparkle to homes, schools, and businesses across America with its new- a Christmas-themed range designed to make any celebration shine.

From parades in Collierville to office parties in Nashville, Premier Glow's 2025 collection offers families, event planners, and corporate clients an easy, affordable way to create dazzling, photo-ready spaces - with safety and sustainability in mind.

“Christmas is about connection and joy - and lighting plays a big part in that,” said Jeremy Thompson from Premier Glow.“We've designed this year's line to be simple to set up, safe for all ages, and full of color that brings people together.”

What's New in the“Merry & Bright” Collection



LED Snowflake Wands & Santa Hats - Festive light-up accessories with multiple modes for parties and parades.

Rechargeable Table Glow Orbs - Cord-free centerpieces that glow warm white or color-shift for ambience.

“Southern Nights” Fairy-Light Garlands - Durable, tangle-free micro-LEDs ideal for porches, trees, and banisters.

Ultra-Bright Premium Glow Sticks - Long-lasting, non-toxic glow in special holiday editions like Candy Cane and Winter Sky. Outdoor LED Pathway Markers - Weather-resistant lighting for driveways, sidewalks, and outdoor displays.

Corporate & Community Gifting Made Easy

For companies hosting Christmas parties or community events, Premier Glow offers ready-to-go party bundles:



Classic Pack (up to 50 guests) – Core glow items and festive décor.

Celebration Pack (100–250 guests) – Expanded lighting and wearable LEDs. Custom Corporate Pack (250+ guests) – Personalized branding and bulk pricing for larger events.

Giving Back This Holiday Season

A portion of proceeds from the Merry & Bright range will support local Tennessee charities assisting families and children in need this Christmas.

Important Holiday Order Dates



Corporate & Custom Orders: Place by December 2

Standard Delivery: Order by December 16 for Christmas arrival Express Shipping: Available while supplies last

“From family dinners to city light parades, we're proud to help Tennesseans - and customers nationwide - light up the season,” added Jeremy Thompson.

For more details contact Premier Glow at: Phone: 866-661-0145 | 901-861-9800, Website: , Email:...

Address: 144 Mid South Cv, Collierville, TN 38017

About Premier Glow

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee, Premier Glow supplies glow sticks, LED novelties, and professional-grade event lighting across the U.S. With a focus on safety, quality, and Southern hospitality, Premier Glow has illuminated everything from school dances and charity events to major festivals and corporate parties for over two decades.

Follow: #PremierGlow #MerryAndBright #LightUpTennessee