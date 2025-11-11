According To Delveinsight, The High Flow Oxygen Therapy (HFOT) Devices Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.31% Through 2032.

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global market expansion is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, pneumonia, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). As healthcare systems increasingly shift toward non-invasive respiratory support, the adoption of HFOT devices continues to accelerate. Moreover, the growth of home healthcare and telemedicine is improving access to oxygen therapy, enabling patients to receive long-term care at home, which helps reduce hospital admissions and enhance disease management.

Technological innovations-including portable device designs, AI-enabled systems, and remote monitoring capabilities-are further propelling market adoption by improving treatment accuracy, ease of use, and clinical outcomes. Additionally, ongoing product innovations and new launches from major industry players are expanding the range of available solutions, strengthening the overall market landscape.

DelveInsight's High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Insights report provides an in-depth overview of current and forecasted market trends, competitive landscape, key market drivers and barriers, and leading company profiles.

Key Takeaways from the High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Report



The High Flow Oxygen Therapy (HFOT) Devices market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

According to DelveInsight, North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global HFOT devices market throughout the forecast period, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of advanced respiratory care technologies, and increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases.

Key players operating in the HFOT devices market include Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Masimo, Vapotherm, BMC Medical, ResMed, Allied Medical Limited, Hamilton Medical, Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Respircare, Ambulanc (Shenzhen) Tech. Co., Ltd., Intersurgical Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MEKICS Co., Ltd., Peak Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc., Mindray, Nihon Kohden, and Smiths Medical, among others. In March 2022, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Airvo 3, a next-generation high-flow oxygen therapy system designed to enhance patient comfort and improve respiratory care efficiency.

High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Overview

The global high-flow oxygen therapy (HFOT) devices market is experiencing consistent growth, primarily driven by the rising incidence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, pneumonia, and ARDS. HFOT devices provide non-invasive oxygen delivery with heated and humidified high-flow oxygen, helping to alleviate respiratory distress and improve clinical outcomes. Additionally, the expansion of home healthcare and telemedicine has enhanced access to these therapies, supporting the use of long-term oxygen therapy beyond hospital settings.

Ongoing technological advancements-including the development of portable systems, AI-powered features, and remote monitoring capabilities-are improving accuracy, convenience, and patient comfort, thereby accelerating adoption. Furthermore, strategic collaborations, product innovations, and continuous R&D efforts by leading manufacturers are propelling market growth. Together, these factors are strengthening the global adoption and effectiveness of HFOT devices, advancing the quality and efficiency of respiratory care.

High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to maintain the largest share of the high-flow oxygen therapy (HFOT) devices market in 2024. This dominance is driven by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of cutting-edge respiratory technologies, and a growing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and sleep apnea. The increased incidence of respiratory infections, including pneumonia and COVID-19, has further spurred demand for HFOT across hospitals, home care, and emergency care settings. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies, government-backed healthcare initiatives, and technological advancements introduced by leading companies in the U.S. and Canada continue to strengthen the market's growth trajectory.

According to the American Lung Association (2024), the prevalence of asthma in the U.S. was 10.8% among females and 6.5% among males, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2024) reported that 4.6% of adults were diagnosed with COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis in 2022. The growing incidence of these chronic conditions significantly drives demand for HFOT devices, as patients often require enhanced oxygen support. By providing heated and humidified oxygen at high flow rates, HFOT devices improve oxygenation, reduce the work of breathing, and alleviate airway inflammation, positioning them as a more effective alternative to conventional oxygen therapy.

High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Dynamics

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, approximately 8.5 million Australians-accounting for about 34% of the population-were living with chronic respiratory diseases in 2022. Globally, the Global Burden of Disease (2023) estimated that nearly 1 in 20 people are affected by chronic respiratory conditions.

Furthermore, the World Health Organization (2024) reported that asthma alone impacts around 262 million individuals worldwide. Chronic respiratory diseases contribute substantially to the global disease burden, with many patients requiring ongoing oxygen therapy due to gradual lung function decline. The increasing frequency of asthma exacerbations, often driven by air pollution, allergens, and climate change, is further amplifying the need for advanced oxygen delivery solutions.

High-flow oxygen therapy (HFOT), which provides heated and humidified oxygen at elevated flow rates, plays a vital role in improving oxygenation and reducing respiratory distress, thereby propelling the expansion of the global HFOT devices market.

High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Drivers:



Scope of the High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Report:



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032 Key High Flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Companies: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Masimo, Vapotherm, BMC Medical, ResMed, Allied Medical Limited, Hamilton Medical, Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Respircare, Ambulanc (Shenzhen) Tech. Co., Ltd., Intersurgical Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MEKICS Co., Ltd., Peak Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc., Mindray, Nihon Kohden, Smiths Medical, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.