Restoration Antique Furniture Atlanta Preserves The Past Through Expert Restoration Services

ATLANTA, GA - Since opening last year, Restoration Antique Furniture Atlanta has become a trusted destination for restoring antique furniture and collectibles with precision and artistry. The company offers high-quality restoration for wood, ceramic, and porcelain pieces, helping clients preserve the beauty and legacy of their treasured items.

With years of experience and a passion for history, the team provides detailed, careful work that revives the natural character of every piece. From worn finishes to structural damage, each project is handled with the goal of extending both the life and story of the antique.

“Our goal is to ensure every heirloom regains its strength and elegance,” said a company representative.“Restoration is more than repair - it's about keeping history alive for future generations.”

Core Services Include:

Wood Furniture Restoration & Refinishing

Carving & Ornamentation Repair

Structural Reinforcement & Frame Repair

Veneer Replacement & Surface Restoration

Ceramic & Porcelain Repair

Reupholstery & Fabric Renewal







Each project receives individualized care, reflecting the company's dedication to authenticity, transparent pricing, and custom restoration plans. Locally owned and operated, Restoration Antique Furniture Atlanta also provides free estimates, pickup and delivery.

Preserving the Legacy of Fine Antiques

The business is guided by a respect for traditional artistry and a commitment to preserving the cultural and sentimental value behind every piece. Whether restoring a century-old table or repairing delicate ornamentation, the team ensures every project reflects both skill and respect for its origins.







About Restoration Antique Furniture Atlanta

Based in Sandy Springs, GA, Restoration Antique Furniture Atlanta provides comprehensive restoration services for antique wood, ceramic, and porcelain pieces. From refinishing and structural repairs to detailed surface restoration, the company combines traditional techniques with modern precision to deliver long-lasting results.

Website:

Location: Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Phone: 470-305-2999

Hours: Open 24 Hours