Design Life Hub Founder Dr. Laquenta Long Launches Her Highly-Anticipated New Book

Dr. Laquenta Long, the transformational licensed marriage family therapist, doctor of psychology, and founder of Design Life Hub, is thrilled to announce that her all-new book, 'Personal Wellness Rx: Your Daily Self-Care Vitamins for Mindfulness and Emotional Wellness,' has officially launched.







Dr. Long has spent the past two decades helping people overcome their past traumas. From life transitions to stress and more, Dr. Long has walked alongside countless people as they heal. Through her company, Design Life Hub, Dr. Long connects people with reflection tools and wellness programs such as her app Intentional.U and Wellness Boss Community. She has cultivated a strong community supported through weekly Wellness BOSS newsletter and in-person experiences that are curated to connect people.

'Personal Wellness Rx: Your Daily Self-Care Vitamins for Mindfulness and Emotional Wellness' has been created in the same light. Carefully written from the mind, soul, and experiences of Dr. Long, this all-new title is designed for those who are drained, overwhelmed, and out of balance.“My new book is your daily prescription for mindfulness and emotional well-being,” said Dr. Long.

Readers learn about the five“self-care vitamins”: Awareness, Balance, Connection, Detox, and Exercise while learning how to design their very own personalized wellness plans that strengthen mindfulness, reduce stress, and promote lasting emotional balance. Short, easy-to-follow daily regimens instill healthy mental and emotional health habits.“Self-care isn't a luxury - it's a discipline,” said Dr. Long.“Just as vitamins keep your body strong intentional daily habits protect your emotional and mental health. Your well-being deserves consistency.”

'Personal Wellness Rx: Your Daily Self-Care Vitamins for Mindfulness and Emotional Wellness' is now available on major book retailers including Amazon, Apple, Google, and more. Order now and learn more by visiting .

