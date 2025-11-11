Germany To Join International Contingent If Deployed In Ukraine Retired General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement in an interview with Ukrinfor.

“If it happens - a ceasefire, Putin signing an agreement, monitoring of the ceasefire, for example, in key designated regions by European troops together with American units, because the presence of U.S. forces is the strongest deterrent for Putin - then Germany, I am confident, will take part,” Brauss said.

He agreed with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who opposes publicly discussing theoretical scenarios or drawing up plans, since when the issue actually arises, some aspects of the mission could look very different from what they are now.

Answering a question about why Germany continues to hesitate in providing long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Brauss said he could not explain it. In his view, delivery of the missiles would be the right decision.

He criticized former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's rhetoric, saying that his“excuses” sounded“too timid and indecisive.” Brauss also cannot understand the current government's hesitation and does not find convincing the argument that German manufacturers are cooperating with the Ukrainian defense industry, which has already reached a level capable of independently developing long-range cruise missiles.

As a reminder, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius previously criticized former German Defense Minister - now European Commission President - Ursula von der Leyen for her statements regarding the potential deployment of an international contingent on Ukrainian territory.