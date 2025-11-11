Quarterback Resources Proceeds With Phase I Exploration Program On Twin Gold Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Quarterback Resources Inc. (CSE: QB) (FSE: H89) ("Quarterback" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with its Phase I exploration program at the Twin Gold Project, which consists of the following:



geochemical sampling/logging of historic core;

geochemical rock sampling from the main Takla-Rainbow gold zone and a potential extension;

an Ortho/LiDAR survey of the Takla-Rainbow zones and access road; and reclamation of the historic Twin camp site.

The Company has selected core from several historic drill holes for logging and sampling based upon location and available data, and has taken 177 samples during this process. Assay results are pending. The Ortho/LiDAR survey is intended to cover the main project area and access road. The survey provides numerous purposes, including locating all historic disturbances, creating a terrane model for future resource calculation/high resolution UAV Magnetics survey, analysing geologic structures, and recording a baseline of the area before future exploration commences. To date, the field program has also succeeded in locating most of the remaining historical drill collars, which will aid drill targeting.

About The Twin Gold Project

The Twin Gold project is located within the prolific Quesnel Trough in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia approximately 250 kilometres northwest of Prince George, British Columbia. The project is proximate to numerous highly prospective projects, including:



Northwest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika/Stardust copper-gold porphyry deposit and copper-gold-silver skarn deposit located 500 metres south of the southern boundary of the Twin Gold Project;

Northwest Copper Corp.'s Lorraine copper-gold-PGE deposit located 30 kilometres north of the Twin Gold Project;

Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mount Milligan copper-gold porphyry mine located 100 kilometres to the southeast of the Twin Gold Project; and Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.'s Chuchi copper-gold project located between Mount Milligan and the Twin Gold Project.

Substantial exploration work has been completed on the Twin Gold Project, including 109 drill holes totalling 21,878 metres. This work has resulted in the discovery of more than 15 zones of known mineralization representing three styles, namely high-grade gold-quartz veins, alkalic-related gold mineralization, and alkalic-porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

The mineralized zones on the Twin Gold Project include:

Takla-Rainbow Zone

Historical drilling in this zone has indicated the presence of anomalous gold mineralization, including Drill Hole TR13-88, which returned 22.52 metres grading 2.26 ppm gold, 2.15 ppm silver, and 0.19% copper from 68.00 to 90.52 metres, and Drill Hole DDH-24 which tested the zone 130 metres to the northwest, and returned 131.98 metres grading 1.32 ppm gold and 0.78 ppm silver. The former drill hole was terminated due to extreme winter weather despite still being in mineralization at 90.52 meters.

Red Zone

Alkalic copper-gold mineralization occurs at the Red Zone, where historic drilling has returned 187 metres grading 0.29% copper, 0.07 ppm gold and 2.33 ppm silver (hole RZ06-04), including 33 metres of 0.59% copper, 0.14 ppm gold and 4.19 ppm silver, and 10 metres of 0.98% copper with 0.19 ppm gold and 7.68 ppm silver. Historic drilling targeted a near-surface chargeability anomaly, with a coincident magnetic high. The near-surface IP anomaly partially overlies a large deeper 3D-IP anomaly, which measures approximately 900 x 300 metres in size. The areas of highest chargeability at depth have not been tested by drilling.

East Red Zone

Alkalic copper-gold mineralization also occurs at the East Red Zone. This zone is untested by any drilling and is a high priority for further work. Two chargeability anomalies represent the western and eastern portions of what is assumed to be a continuous, strong, wide, near-surface chargeability anomaly and coincident magnetic high. A gap in IP coverage exists between the two anomalies. The western near-surface IP anomaly is underlain at depth by what was the strongest chargeability anomaly from a 2007 3D-IP survey, while the area to the east was not covered by the 3D-IP survey.

Ridge Zone

The Ridge Zone is an unexplored epithermal target located on a prominent northwest-trending ridge about 400 metres south the Takla-Rainbow Zone and is interpreted as the preserved top of the alkalic porphyry system. Elevated values (to 9.95 ppm gold and 415.7 ppm silver) have been returned from historic rock samples at the Ridge Zone.

Talka-Rainbow East Zone

Elevated gold (+ silver, lead, and zinc) values have been returned from numerous historic rock samples collected over an 85 x 150 metre area at the TR East Zone. Rock samples collected by the Company in 2024 returned gold values of 32.1 ppm, 25.2 ppm, and 16.35 ppm respectively from mineralization that is similar to alkalic-related quartz-pyrite-magnetite mineralization at the Takla-Rainbow zone. The TR East Zone is associated with a large gold-silver soil anomaly and is another high-priority target which is untested by any drilling.

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Twin Gold Project. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

Historical drill intercepts listed in this news release are core intercepts. Further information is needed to determine how the core intercepts relate to the true width of mineralization. With the exception of sampling by the Company in 2024 at the TR East Zone, assay results reported above are historical in nature and have not been verified by a Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, M.Sc., P. Eng., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the Twin Gold Project, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101. Ms. Caron is Independent in accordance with Section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.

About Quarterback Resources Inc.:

Quarterback Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Twin Gold Project, which consists of 16 mineral claims covering approximately 11,110 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option agreement; the successful completion of the Phase I exploration program on the Twin Gold Project; and subsequent exploration on the Twin Gold Project, including potential drilling. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release







