UK Offers USD 263,500 Emergency Support To Protect Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 11 (KUNA) --The UK government announced on Tuesday a further GBP 200,000 (about USD 263,500) in emergency funding to help protect Ukraine's cultural heritage during and after the war, from ancient manuscripts to historic buildings.
Culture Minister Ian Murray announced the funding whilst representing the UK at an informal meeting of media and culture ministers in Copenhagen as part of Denmark's Presidency of the Council of the EU.
"Ukraine's cultural heritage is not just important to its people, but to the world," Media and Culture Minister Ian Murray said.
"That's why this government is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and our international partners to protect the history and irreplaceable cultural artefacts of the Ukrainian people.
He pointed out that this emergency funding will provide immediate support to safeguard Ukraine's cultural identity, whilst joining the Culture Resilience Alliance ensures we're part of a coordinated, long-term effort to preserve Ukrainian heritage for future generations.
Under the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership, this grant will support Ukraine's newly established Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund through the UK's International Cultural Heritage Protection (ICHP) programme, which works to protect and restore international heritage.
This funding is in addition to GBP 1.45 million (approx. USD 1.9 million) already committed for Ukrainian heritage protection between 2025 and 2029.
During the visit, Minister Murray also signalled the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's intent to join the Culture Resilience Alliance, an international initiative that promotes culture as a key force for resilience, recovery, and peace in times of conflict and rebuilding. (end)
