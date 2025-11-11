Martinrea International Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results And Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total sales of $1,190.8 million, production sales of $1,159.2 million.

Diluted net earnings per share of $0.49 and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share(1) of $0.52.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $140.4 million, 11.8% of total sales.

Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) of 5.5%, up 20 basis points year over year.

Free Cash Flow(1) (excluding principal payments of IFRS 16 lease liabilities) of $44.5 million was impacted by the delayed collection of certain receivables, which have since been collected, due to a cybersecurity incident at a key customer.

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, ended the third quarter at 1.50x, at our target of 1.50x or better.

New business awards of approximately $30 million in annualized sales at mature volumes. Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share declared. OVERVIEW Pat D'Eramo, Chief Executive Officer, stated:“We are very pleased with our performance in the third quarter. Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) was higher year over year, as we continued to drive operating improvements and negotiated commercial recoveries from our customers, largely for volume shortfalls on electric vehicle programs. We generated positive results, notwithstanding the current environment as it relates to tariffs, and a production disruption at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), one of our key customers. Production has resumed at JLR and should return to normal by the first quarter of 2026. We expect to conclude agreements on tariff relief with our customers covering the vast majority of our exposure before year end. As our results demonstrate, we are having a good year, as we continue to drive operating improvements on the shop floor and cost savings through our SG&A reduction program. As such, we are maintaining our 2025 outlook, which calls for total sales of $4.8 to $5.1 billion, Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) of 5.3% to 5.8%, and Free Cash Flow(1) of $125 to $175 million. We expect further improvement in our Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) in 2026, on a full-year basis.” He continued:“I am pleased to announce that we have been awarded new business representing approximately $30 million in annualized sales at mature volumes, consisting of $15 million in Lightweight Structures with General Motors and Toyota, $12 million in Propulsion Systems with Stellantis and Ford, and $3 million in our Flexible Manufacturing Group with Volvo Truck and Central Power. New business awards over the last four quarters total $170 million in annualized sales at mature volumes. In addition, we have recently won business on a number of program extensions with various customers totalling approximately $1 billion in annualized sales.” Peter Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, stated:“We continue to execute well, both operationally and financially, effectively managing what is in our control. Sales for the third quarter, excluding tooling sales of $31.6 million, were $1,159.2 million. Adjusted Operating Income(1) was $65.0 million, and Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) of 5.5% was up 20 basis points year over year. Free Cash Flow(1) (excluding principal payments of IFRS 16 lease liabilities) of $44.5 million was impacted by the delayed collection of certain receivables which have since been collected, due to the cybersecurity incident at JLR. We are confident in our ability to meet our 2025 outlook for Free Cash Flow(1), which is likely to approach the high end of the outlook range, aided by effective working capital management and reduced capital expenditures.” Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, stated:“We are pleased with our results year to date, which demonstrate that we are exceptional operators. We invested in the business in the third quarter and paid down debt, maintaining our Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA(1) at our target of 1.50x or better. Subsequent to the quarter, we acquired Lyseon North America, a single-plant operation in Tulsa, Oklahoma, engaged primarily in manufacturing parts and assemblies for school buses with International Motors (formerly Navistar). International is a great customer that we see opportunity to grow with, and we expect the deal to be accretive within a reasonable period of time. In addition, we invested $5.6 million in NanoXplore shares, to maintain our pro-rata interest in NanoXplore, as part of NanoXplore's $25.7 million private placement financing. We believe the future is bright for NanoXplore, particularly considering the recent supply agreement signed with Chevron Phillips to supply graphene for use in drilling fluids. On behalf of the executive management team, we would like to thank our people for their hard work and flexibility in these dynamic times, as well as our shareholders and other stakeholders for their ongoing support.” RESULTS OF OPERATIONS All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated; and all tabular amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and number of shares. Additional information about the Company, including the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“MD&A”), the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (the“interim financial statements”) and the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 can be found on the Company's profile at . OVERALL RESULTS Results of operations may include certain items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Company results. In addition to IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") measures, management uses non-IFRS measures in the Company's disclosures that it believes provide the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the Company's results. The following tables set out certain highlights of the Company's performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Refer to the Company's interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 for a detailed account of the Company's performance for the periods presented in the tables below.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Sales $ 1,190,801 $ 1,237,493 (46,692 ) (3.8 %) Gross Margin 169,972 163,350 6,622 4.1 % Operating Income 62,485 65,879 (3,394 ) (5.2 %) Net Income for the period 35,762 14,157 21,605 152.6 % Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.19 0.30 157.9 % Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 64,996 $ 65,879 (883 ) (1.3 %) % of Sales 5.5 % 5.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 140,400 154,129 (13,729 ) (8.9 %) % of Sales 11.8 % 12.5 % Adjusted Net Income 37,730 14,157 23,573 166.5 % Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.19 0.33 173.7 %





Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Sales $ 3,634,567 $ 3,863,199 (228,632 ) (5.9 %) Gross Margin 506,106 519,517 (13,411 ) (2.6 %) Operating Income 179,928 215,019 (35,091 ) (16.3 %) Net Income for the period 91,327 98,786 (7,459 ) (7.6 %) Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.25 $ 1.30 (0.05 ) (3.8 %) Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 213,042 $ 226,629 (13,587 ) (6.0 %) % of Sales 5.9 % 5.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 446,707 483,098 (36,391 ) (7.5 %) % of Sales 12.3 % 12.5 % Adjusted Net Income 115,005 106,637 8,368 7.8 % Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.40 0.18 12.9 %



*Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include“Adjusted Net Income”,“Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”,“Adjusted Operating Income”, "Adjusted EBITDA”,“Free Cash Flow”, "Free Cash Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)", and“Net Debt”.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS“Net Income” to Non-IFRS“Adjusted Net Income”,“Adjusted Operating Income” and“Adjusted EBITDA”:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 Net Income $ 35,762 $ 14,157 Adjustments, after tax* 1,968 - Adjusted Net Income $ 37,730 $ 14,157





Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Net Income $ 91,327 $ 98,786 Adjustments, after tax* 23,678 7,851 Adjusted Net Income $ 115,005 $ 106,637

*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 Net Income $ 35,762 $ 14,157 Income tax expense 9,865 33,276 Other finance expense (income) 245 (1,084 ) Share of loss of equity investments 662 690 Finance expense 15,951 18,840 Adjustments, before tax* 2,511 - Adjusted Operating Income $ 64,996 $ 65,879 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 73,049 84,904 Amortization of development costs 2,179 3,084 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 176 262 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,400 $ 154,129





Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Net Income $ 91,327 $ 98,786 Income tax expense 32,984 63,725 Other finance expense (income) 4,221 (8,140 ) Share of loss of equity investments 1,997 2,147 Finance expense 49,399 58,501 Adjustments, before tax* 33,114 11,610 Adjusted Operating Income $ 213,042 $ 226,629 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 227,366 246,808 Amortization of development costs 5,988 8,172 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 311 1,489 Adjusted EBITDA $ 446,707 $ 483,098

*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

SALES

Three months ended September 30, 2025 to three months ended September 30, 2024 comparison

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change North America $ 912,455 $ 960,256 (47,801 ) (5.0 %) Europe 247,552 250,499 (2,947 ) (1.2 %) Rest of the World 34,866 33,638 1,228 3.7 % Eliminations (4,072 ) (6,900 ) 2,828 41.0 % Total Sales $ 1,190,801 $ 1,237,493 (46,692 ) (3.8 %)





The Company's consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2025 decreased by $46.7 million or 3.8% to $1,190.8 million as compared to $1,237.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases in the North America and Europe operating segments, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in the Rest of the World.

Sales for the third quarter of 2025 in the Company's North America operating segment decreased by $47.8 million or 5.0% to $912.5 million from $960.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in tooling sales of $37.1 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including the Ford Escape and Maverick, and Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2); and programs that ended production during or subsequent to the third quarter of 2024, specifically the Chevrolet Malibu, and an aluminum engine block for Stellantis. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year production volumes of certain platforms, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, General Motors' electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), General Motors' Equinox/Terrain, the Ford Mustang Mach E, and a transmission for the ZF Group; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the third quarter of 2025 of $1.3 million.

Sales for the third quarter of 2025 in the Company's Europe operating segment decreased by $2.9 million or 1.2% to $247.6 million from $250.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in tooling sales of $3.4 million, which are typically dependent of the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including Jaguar Land Rover, and an aluminum engine block for Ford; and programs that ended production during or subsequent to the third quarter of 2024, specifically the BMW Mini. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including a transmission for the ZF Group, the Stellantis' Fiat Mini platform, and Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2); the launch and ramp up of new programs during or subsequent to the third quarter of 2024, including Volkswagen's new electric vehicle platform (PPE), and a transmission for Audi; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the third quarter of 2025 of $14.5 million.

Sales for the third quarter of 2025 in the Company's Rest of the World operating segment increased by $1.2 million or 3.7% to $34.9 million from $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by higher year-over-year production volumes with General Motors and Mercedes, and an increase in tooling sales of $0.6 million; partially offset by lower volumes with Jaguar Land Rover.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $38.6 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $31.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $70.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 to nine months ended September 30, 2024 comparison

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change North America $ 2,777,876 $ 2,908,778 (130,902 ) (4.5 %) Europe 771,557 871,469 (99,912 ) (11.5 %) Rest of the World 100,433 102,600 (2,167 ) (2.1 %) Eliminations (15,299 ) (19,648 ) 4,349 22.1 % Total Sales $ 3,634,567 $ 3,863,199 (228,632 ) (5.9 %)





The Company's consolidated sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by $228.6 million or 5.9% to $3,634.6 million as compared to $3,863.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases across all operating segments.

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 in the Company's North America operating segment decreased by $130.9 million or 4.5% to $2,777.9 million from $2,908.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was due generally to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, the Ford Escape and Maverick, Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2), Nissan Pathfinder and Rogue, and General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platforms; and programs that ended production during or subsequent to the corresponding period of 2024, specifically the Chevrolet Malibu, an aluminum engine block for Stellantis, and the Ford Edge. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year production volumes on certain platforms, including General Motors' electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), Ford Mustang Mach E, the Toyota Tacoma, General Motors' Equinox/Terrain, the Lucid Air, and a transmission for the ZF Group; the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $72.2 million; and an increase in tooling sales of $21.2 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. Overall industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased in North America by approximately 1% year-over-year.

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 in the Company's Europe operating segment decreased by $99.9 million or 11.5% to $771.6 million from $871.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including aluminum engine blocks for Ford and Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover, and the Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2); programs that ended production during or subsequent to the corresponding period of 2024, specifically the BMW Mini; and a decrease in tooling sales of $45.4 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by the launch and ramp up of new programs, including Volkswagen's new electric vehicle platform (PPE), and a transmission for Audi; higher year-over-year production volumes of certain platforms, including a transmission for the ZF Group, and the Lucid Air; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $33.2 million. Overall industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased in Europe by approximately 2% year-over-year.

Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 in the Company's Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $2.2 million or 2.1% to $100.4 million from $102.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was largely driven by a decrease in tooling sales of $2.1 million, and lower year-over-year production volumes with Jaguar Land Rover and Mercedes; partially offset by higher year-over-year production volumes with General Motors.

Overall tooling sales decreased by $24.2 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $150.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $174.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

GROSS MARGIN

Three months ended September 30, 2025 to three months ended September 30, 2024 comparison

Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Three months ended

September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 169,972 $ 163,350 6,622 4.1 % % of Sales 14.3 % 13.2 %





The gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2025 of 14.3% increased as a percentage of sales by 1.1% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2024 of 13.2%. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to:



a decrease in tooling sales which typically earn low margin for the Company;

productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements; and lower year-over-year depreciation expense due to impairment charges recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024.



These factors were partially offset by:



overall lower production sales volume and corresponding contribution; and operational inefficiencies at certain operating facilities.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 to nine months September 30, 2024 comparison

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 506,106 $ 519,517 (13,411 ) (2.6 %) % of Sales 13.9 % 13.4 %





The gross margin percentage for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of 13.9% increased as a percentage of sales by 0.5% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of 13.4%. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to:



productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements;

a decrease in tooling sales which typically earn low margin for the Company; and lower year-over-year depreciation expense due to impairment charges recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024.



These factors were partially offset by:



overall lower production sales volume and corresponding contribution; and operational inefficiencies at certain other operating facilities.

Overall market related inflationary pressures on labour, material and energy costs, along with offsetting commercial settlements, were generally stable year-over-year.

ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME

Adjusted Net Income excludes certain items as set out in the following tables and described in the notes thereto. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as a measurement of operating performance of the Company and believes that, in conjunction with IFRS measures, it provides useful information about the financial performance and condition of the Company.

TABLE A

Three months ended September 30, 2025 to three months ended September 30, 2024 comparison

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change NET INCOME $ 35,762 $ 14,157 $ 21,605 Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 2,511 - 2,511 ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX $ 2,511 $ - $ 2,511 Tax impact of adjustments (543 ) - (543 ) ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX $ 1,968 $ - $ 1,968 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 37,730 $ 14,157 $ 23,573 Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic ('000) 72,788 74,629 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share $ 0.52 $ 0.19 Number of Shares Outstanding – Diluted ('000) 72,788 74,630 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 0.52 $ 0.19





TABLE B

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 to nine months ended September 30, 2024 comparison

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change NET INCOME $ 91,327 $ 98,786 $ (7,459 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 33,114 11,610 21,504 ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX $ 33,114 $ 11,610 $ 21,504 Tax impact of adjustments (9,436 ) (3,759 ) (5,677 ) ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX $ 23,678 $ 7,851 $ 15,827 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 115,005 $ 106,637 $ 8,368 Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic ('000) 72,788 76,191 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.58 $ 1.40 Number of Shares Outstanding – Diluted ('000) 72,788 76,194 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.58 $ 1.40





(1) Restructuring costs

Additions to the restructuring provision during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 totalled $2.5 million and $33.1 million, respectively, and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in Germany, Mexico, Canada, and the United States

Additions to the restructuring provision during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 totalled $11.6 million and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in Germany, Mexico Canada, and the United States.

NET INCOME

Three months ended September 30, 2025 to three months ended September 30, 2024 comparison

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 35,762 $ 14,157 21,605 152.6 % Adjusted Net Income 37,730 14,157 23,573 166.5 % Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.19 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.19





Net Income, before adjustments, for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $21.6 million to $35.8 million or $0.49 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $14.2 million or $0.19 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table A under "Adjustments to Net Income", Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $23.6 million to $37.7 million or $0.52 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from $14.2 million or $0.19 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, was positively impacted by the following:



a higher gross margin as previously explained;

a $2.9 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of decreased debt levels and lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt; and a lower effective tax rate (21.6% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 70.2% for the third quarter of 2024). The Company's effective tax rate is impacted by the IFRS accounting treatment of the fluctuations of the Mexican Peso against the U.S. dollar that does not impact cash.



These factors were partially offset by a year-over-year increase in SG&A expense, as previously explained.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 to nine months ended September 30, 2024 comparison

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 91,327 $ 98,786 (7,459 ) (7.6 %) Adjusted Net Income 115,005 106,637 8,368 7.8 % Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 1.25 $ 1.30 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.40





Net Income, before adjustments, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by $7.5 million to $91.3 million or $1.25 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $98.8 million or $1.30 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table B under“Adjustments to Net Income”, Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $8.4 million to $115.0 million or $1.58 per share on a basic and diluted basis, from $106.6 million or $1.40 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was positively impacted by the following:



a $9.1 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of decreased debt levels and lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt; and a lower effective tax rate (26.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 38.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024). The Company's effective tax rate is impacted by the IFRS accounting treatment of the fluctuations of the Mexican Peso against the U.S. dollar that does not impact cash.

These factors were partially offset by the following:



lower gross margin from lower year-over-year sales volume;

a net foreign exchange loss of $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to a gain of $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; and a $1.1 million year-over-year increase in research and development costs driven generally by increased new product and process development activity.



DIVIDEND

A cash dividend of $0.05 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025, on or about January 15, 2026.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit . Follow Martinrea on X and Facebook.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-855-9085 (Toronto area) or 800-990-2777 (toll free Canada and US) and enter conference ID – 53112#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at:

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 289-819-1325 or toll free 800-660-6264 (Conference ID – 53112#). The rebroadcast will be available until February 9, 2026.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including those related to the Company's expectations as to, or its views or beliefs in or on, the impact of, or duration of, or factors affecting, or expected response to or growth of, improvements in, expansion of and/or guidance or outlook (including for 2025 and 2026) as to future results, revenue, sales, margin, gross margin, earnings, and earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, volumes, adjusted net earnings per share, operating income margins, operating margins, adjusted operating income margins, leverage ratios, net debt to adjusted EBITDA(1), debt repayment, Adjusted EBITDA(1), capex levels, working capital levels, cash tax levels, progress on commercial negotiations, the growth of the Company and pursuit of, and belief in, its strategies, the strength, recovery and growth of the automotive industry and continuing challenges, the impact of and/or uncertainty of tariffs and trade issues in the Company's business and its industry, expectation of the benefit of the Lyseon transaction and benefit of NanoXplore, the expectation of JLR production resumption, as well as other forward-looking statements. The words“continue”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“views”,“intend”,“believe”,“plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales and industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches and operational improvement during the period, and current Board approved budgets. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company's AIF and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other public filings which can be found on the Company's profile at :



These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Cirulis

Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416-749-0314

Fax: 289-982-3001

1 The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures, included anywhere in this press release, include“Adjusted Net Income”,“Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”,“Adjusted Operating Income”,“Adjusted EBITDA”,“Free Cash Flow”,“Free Cash-Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)” and“Net Debt”. The relevant IFRS financial measure, as applicable, and a reconciliation of certain non-IFRS financial measures to measures determined in accordance with IFRS are contained in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and in this press release.





Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Note September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,987 $ 167,951 Trade and other receivables 2 759,620 613,505 Inventories 3 519,284 508,231 Prepaid expenses and deposits 44,924 33,599 Income taxes recoverable 23,299 12,784 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,490,114 1,336,070 Property, plant and equipment 4 1,879,996 1,949,004 Right-of-use assets 5 218,086 215,802 Deferred tax assets 215,738 199,512 Intangible assets 38,222 37,535 Investments 6 64,625 65,378 Pension assets 18,599 17,493 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,435,266 2,484,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,925,380 $ 3,820,794 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 1,116,814 $ 1,024,716 Provisions 7 26,187 6,862 Income taxes payable 20,243 25,332 Current portion of long-term debt 8 16,097 10,445 Current portion of lease liabilities 9 56,705 54,235 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,236,046 1,121,590 Long-term debt 8 894,959 970,969 Lease liabilities 9 184,919 189,176 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 40,754 40,384 Deferred tax liabilities 32,999 31,653 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,153,631 1,232,182 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,389,677 2,353,772 EQUITY Capital stock 11 601,188 601,188 Contributed surplus 46,583 46,052 Accumulated other comprehensive income 197,627 210,821 Retained earnings 690,305 608,961 TOTAL EQUITY 1,535,703 1,467,022 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,925,380 $ 3,820,794



Contingencies (note 16)

Subsequent events (notes 6 and 18)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

“Robert Wildeboer” Director “Terry Lyons” Director



Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Note Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months ended

September 30, 2025 Nine Months ended

September 30, 2024 SALES $ 1,190,801 $ 1,237,493 $ 3,634,567 $ 3,863,199 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets) (951,776 ) (993,212 ) (2,912,716 ) (3,109,104 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (production) (69,053 ) (80,931 ) (215,745 ) (234,578 ) Total cost of sales (1,020,829 ) (1,074,143 ) (3,128,461 ) (3,343,682 ) GROSS MARGIN 169,972 163,350 506,106 519,517 Research and development costs (11,221 ) (10,852 ) (33,183 ) (32,037 ) Selling, general and administrative (89,583 ) (82,384 ) (247,949 ) (247,132 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (non-production) (3,996 ) (3,973 ) (11,621 ) (12,230 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (176 ) (262 ) (311 ) (1,489 ) Restructuring costs 7 (2,511 ) - (33,114 ) (11,610 ) OPERATING INCOME 62,485 65,879 179,928 215,019 Share of loss of equity investments 6 (662 ) (690 ) (1,997 ) (2,147 ) Finance expense 13 (15,951 ) (18,840 ) (49,399 ) (58,501 ) Other finance income (expense) 13 (245 ) 1,084 (4,221 ) 8,140 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 45,627 47,433 124,311 162,511 Income tax expense 10 (9,865 ) (33,276 ) (32,984 ) (63,725 ) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 35,762 $ 14,157 $ 91,327 $ 98,786 Basic earnings per share 12 $ 0.49 $ 0.19 $ 1.25 $ 1.30 Diluted earnings per share 12 $ 0.49 $ 0.19 $ 1.25 $ 1.30



See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months ended

September 30, 2025 Nine Months ended

September 30, 2024 NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 35,762 $ 14,157 $ 91,327 $ 98,786 Other comprehensive income (loss) , net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to net income Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 30,323 (1,472 ) (13,170 ) 44,206 Items that will not be reclassified to net income Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity investments (note 6) 88 14 (24 ) (25 ) Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 29 322 935 (814 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) , net of tax 30,440 (1,136 ) (12,259 ) 43,367 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 66,202 $ 13,021 $ 79,068 $ 142,153



See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive income Retained earnings Total equity BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023 $ 645,256 $ 45,903 $ 95,753 $ 678,269 $ 1,465,181 Net income for the period - - - 98,786 98,786 Compensation expense related to stock options - 127 - - 127 Dividends ($0.15 per share) - - - (11,281 ) (11,281 ) Exercise of employee stock options 350 (80 ) - - 270 Repurchase of common shares (note 11) (34,505 ) - - (15,868 ) (50,373 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - (814 ) (814 ) Foreign currency translation differences - - 44,206 - 44,206 Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (25 ) - (25 ) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 611,101 45,950 139,934 749,092 1,546,077 Net loss for the period - - - (133,332 ) (133,332 ) Compensation expense related to stock options - 102 - - 102 Dividends ($0.05 per share) - - - (3,640 ) (3,640 ) Repurchase of common shares (note 11) (9,913 ) - - (2,211 ) (12,124 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - (948 ) (948 ) Foreign currency translation differences - - 70,878 - 70,878 Share of other comprehensive income of equity investments - - 9 - 9 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024 601,188 46,052 210,821 608,961 1,467,022 Net income for the period - - - 91,327 91,327 Compensation expense related to stock options - 531 - - 531 Dividends ($0.15 per share) - - - (10,918 ) (10,918 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 935 935 Foreign currency translation differences - - (13,170 ) - (13,170 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (24 ) - (24 ) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 $ 601,188 $ 46,583 $ 197,627 $ 690,305 $ 1,535,703



See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, 2025

Three months ended

September 30, 2024

Nine Months ended

September 30, 2025

Nine Months ended

September 30, 2024

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income for the period $ 35,762 $ 14,157 $ 91,327 $ 98,786 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 73,049 84,904 227,366 246,808 Amortization of development costs 2,179 3,084 5,988 8,172 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange forward contracts 482 (4,382 ) (192 ) (913 ) Finance expense 15,951 18,840 49,399 58,501 Income tax expense 9,865 33,276 32,984 63,725 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 176 262 311 1,489 Deferred and restricted share units expense 9,984 2,893 12,111 6,261 Stock options expense 177 43 531 127 Share of loss of equity investments 662 690 1,997 2,147 Pension and other post-retirement benefits expense 612 571 1,827 1,702 Contributions made to pension and other post-retirement benefits (788 ) (489 ) (1,952 ) (1,657 ) 148,111 153,849 421,697 485,148 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Trade and other receivables 18,424 (2,739 ) (148,015 ) (87,575 ) Inventories (36,237 ) 12,159 (11,515 ) 15,897 Prepaid expenses and deposits (8,547 ) (2,163 ) (11,233 ) (1,226 ) Trade, other payables and provisions 11,878 (5,529 ) 134,691 (17,128 ) 133,629 155,577 385,625 395,116 Interest paid (17,540 ) (21,839 ) (54,168 ) (65,306 ) Income taxes paid (8,561 ) (1,849 ) (63,014 ) (50,533 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 107,528 $ 131,889 $ 268,443 $ 279,277 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in long-term debt (net of deferred financing fees) (45,299 ) (29,094 ) (38,671 ) 18,847 Equipment loan repayments (4,421 ) (1,329 ) (12,269 ) (5,899 ) Principal payments of lease liabilities (14,055 ) (13,096 ) (42,187 ) (38,852 ) Dividends paid (3,639 ) (3,743 ) (10,918 ) (11,489 ) Exercise of employee stock options - - - 270 Repurchase of common shares - (9,471 ) - (49,393 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (67,414 ) $ (56,733 ) $ (104,045 ) $ (86,516 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (excluding capitalized interest)* (55,872 ) (80,814 ) (177,476 ) (191,681 ) Capitalized development costs (754 ) (1,457 ) (7,351 ) (4,601 ) Increase in investments (22 ) - (1,271 ) (8,130 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 189 4,122 839 5,311 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (56,459 ) $ (78,149 ) $ (185,259 ) $ (199,101 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (698 ) (1,178 ) (4,103 ) (3,197 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (17,043 ) (4,171 ) (24,964 ) (9,537 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 160,030 181,438 167,951 186,804 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 142,987 $ 177,267 $ 142,987 $ 177,267



*As at September 30, 2025, $34,529 (December 31, 2024 - $78,547) of purchases of property, plant and equipment remain unpaid and are recorded in trade and other payables.

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.