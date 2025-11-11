Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) To Participate In Stephens Investment Conference (NASH2025) On November 18, 2025
Astec, (), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants and their related components and ancillary equipment, including industrial automation controls and telematics platforms, as well as supply asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, land clearing, recycling and other heavy equipment, along with aftermarket parts and Materials Solutions that designs and manufactures heavy and soft rock processing equipment, in addition to servicing and supplying parts for the aggregate, civil construction, energy, mining, hydro-electric, recycling, ports and bulk material handling markets.
Contact:
Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (423) 899-5898
