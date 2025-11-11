US Crypto Etfs Inflows: Solana Leads On Nov 10, 2025

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Bitcoin ETFs Post Modest Inflows After Heavy Outflows

U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw total net inflows of $1.15 million on November 10, 2025, based on SoSoValue data. Bitwise's BITB accounted for the entire amount, standing out as the only product with gains that day.

This small uptick follows a tough week where Bitcoin ETFs faced net outflows exceeding $1.2 billion, the third-largest weekly loss on record. The prior trading session on November 7 alone saw outflows of $558 million, highlighting persistent pressure from market dips and profit-taking.

Analysts link this caution to broader crypto price fluctuations, with Bitcoin hovering around key support levels. Despite the slowdown, institutional interest remains, as ETFs have drawn billions since launch. This day's inflows suggest early signs of stabilization, potentially boosted by regulatory clarity or election-related optimism. Investors watch closely, as sustained inflows could signal renewed bullish momentum heading into year-end.

Ethereum ETFs Hold Steady with Zero Flows

Ethereum spot ETFs recorded no net inflows or outflows on November 10, 2025, across all nine products tracked by SoSoValue. This flat performance caps a week of significant outflows totaling about $508 million, underscoring hesitation among holders.

Factors include Ethereum's underperformance relative to rivals, with network upgrades like Dencun failing to spark immediate enthusiasm. Competition from layer-1 alternatives also plays a role, diverting capital elsewhere.

Yet, zero flows indicate a pause rather than panic, possibly as traders await catalysts such as staking enhancements or macroeconomic shifts. For long-term bulls, this stability could precede a rebound if Ethereum regains traction in DeFi and NFTs.

Solana ETFs Shine with 10-Day Inflow Streak

Solana spot ETFs attracted $6.78 million in net inflows on November 10, 2025, marking their 10th consecutive day of gains and pushing cumulative totals past $342 million. Bitwise's BSOL led with $5.92 million, while the week's inflows hit $137 million amid a market dip.

Solana's appeal stems from its high-speed transactions and growing ecosystem, including meme coins and decentralized apps. Recent staking ETF approvals have fueled interest, even as price predictions weaken short-term. This resilience contrasts with Bitcoin and Ethereum, positioning Solana as a diversification play. As crypto adoption rises, these trends highlight Solana's edge in attracting fresh capital, potentially influencing portfolio strategies.

Overall, November 10 data points to divergent paths: Bitcoin's tentative recovery, Ethereum's standstill, and Solana's surge. With crypto markets sensitive to Fed policies and global events, these inflows offer clues to evolving dynamics. Traders should monitor upcoming reports for signs of broader revival.