2025-11-11 03:13:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:32 AM EST - Rush Gold Corp: Announces plans to commence initial reconnaissance field investigations at the recently optioned Legal Tender and Skylight properties. The Legal Tender Property is located 5 kilometres north of Rush Golds' Skylight Property, approximately 60 kilometers northwest of Tonopah, NV within the Royston Hills Republic Mining District, Nye County. The Company expects to initiate field rock sampling and geological reconnaissance investigations designed to follow up on recently announced Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer anomalies that are interpreted to represent the alteration footprint of a low sulphidation gold-silver epithermal system. Rush Gold Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.11.

