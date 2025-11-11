EPI Construction Supports Team Fox, The Grassroots Fundraising Arm Of The Michael J. Fox Foundation In The 2026 LA Marathon

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Studio City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - EPI Construction is proud to announce its participation in the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon as part of Team Fox, the grassroots fundraising arm of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). By taking part in this high-profile event, EPI aims to raise awareness and generate critical funds, with a goal of reaching $25,000 to support MJFF's mission of accelerating research toward improved treatments and a cure for Parkinson's disease.







EPI Construction owner, Gary Blackwell supports Team Fox in the 2026 LA Marathon

This cause is personal to EPI's owner, Gary Blackwell, who has been a longtime supporter of the Foundation. Gary will be running his third LA Marathon in 2026, but for the first time, he will do so with his company behind him in a dedicated fundraising effort.







After being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in early 2024, Blackwell has made it his mission to turn his diagnosis into purpose. His journey reflects his determination to stay active, positive, and involved in advancing research for a cure. Running the LA Marathon with Team Fox is deeply personal to him, as he channels his own experience into raising awareness and critical funds for Parkinson's research. "This foundation is near and dear to me," said Blackwell. "I'm extremely excited not only to participate again, but also to rally EPI as a team to bring greater awareness and support to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Together, we can make a meaningful impact."

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, working tirelessly to accelerate breakthroughs and bring hope to the millions of people living with the disease. Through its Team Fox community, supporters nationwide turn their passions into fundraising opportunities that fuel progress in the fight against Parkinson's.







"We're energized by the EPI Construction team rallying together for the LA Marathon to raise critical funds that will move The Michael J. Fox Foundation's mission forward," said Jane Hoffman, director of community fundraising & events at The Michael J. Fox Foundation. "Their commitment to going the extra mile is a powerful example of how teamwork and determination can bring us closer to a cure."

EPI invites community members, partners, and supporters to join in this effort by contributing toat

As Team EPI takes to the streets of Los Angeles on marathon day, they'll run with purpose: for awareness, for a cure, and for everyone affected by Parkinson's disease.

Founded in 2000, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the disease today, through an ambitious research agenda. Learn more at

About EPI Construction

EPI Construction is a Los Angeles-based construction firm committed to building with integrity, innovation, and community impact in mind. With a diverse portfolio commercial projects, private and charter schools, retail, recreation, hospitality and more, EPI's expertise and dedication ensure high-quality projects that exceed client expectations. For more information on EPI Construction, visit .