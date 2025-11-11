Millani Inc. To Host Strengthening Canada's Future: Mining For Economic Resilience And The Energy Transition During Canada Climate Week Xchange
Strengthening Canada's Future: Mining For Economic Resilience And The Energy Transition is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.
Event details:
- Date: November 27, 2025 Time: 08:30 AM EST Format/Location: In-Person / Toronto
To learn more about Strengthening Canada's Future: Mining For Economic Resilience And The Energy Transition, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .
About Millani Inc.
Millani provides responsible investing and corporate sustainability advisory services, including ESG integration and impact, to both investors and companies.
For the past 16 years, Millani has become the partner of choice for institutional investors and corporations alike. By providing advisory services on integrating material ESG issues into investment strategies and decision-making processes, Millani helps reduce risks, increase returns and create value. Millani also regularly develops leading thought leadership on investor and disclosure trends. The firm leverages this expertise and experience to help corporations, both public and private, create strategies, engage with stakeholders and strengthen their disclosures, supporting the organizations in their access to capital and optimization of market value.
Millani's success is founded on a bespoke, client-centric approach that focuses on material issues, practical implementation, and independent advice. Our extensive capital market experience and unparalleled expertise in ESG, and its connection to value creation, position Millani at the nexus between investors and companies – making us unique in the Canadian market.
For more information, contact us at: ...
Visit our website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment