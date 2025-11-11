Millani Inc. To Host Strengthening Canada's Future: Mining For Economic Resilience And The Energy Transition During Canada Climate Week Xchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Millani Inc. is excited to announce its participation in the inauguralAs part of this national initiative, Millani Inc. will host Strengthening Canada's Future: Mining For Economic Resilience And The Energy Transition which aims to attract, curate, and promote a variety of accessible, action-oriented events that focus on Canada's unique perspective and situation on climate-related issues. By creating a collaborative space for dialogue, this event brings together key stakeholders to explore the critical challenges and opportunities within Canada's resource sector, a major component of the country's overall climate strategy. It will focus on addressing the barriers hindering the development of critical resources essential for the global energy transition, while also emphasizing sustainable practices and Indigenous engagement and participation. Through a context-setting session, a panel, and roundtable discussions, we aim to contribute to a forward-thinking approach by exploring how strategic partnerships, Indigenous engagement, and long-term planning can enhance Canada's economic resilience and job growth. We are proud to bring together thought leaders and industry experts to help shape Canada's climate future, aligning with CCWX's mission to create accessible, action-oriented events that promote Canada's unique climate perspective on the world stage.

Strengthening Canada's Future: Mining For Economic Resilience And The Energy Transition is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:



Date: November 27, 2025

Time: 08:30 AM EST Format/Location: In-Person / Toronto

To learn more about Strengthening Canada's Future: Mining For Economic Resilience And The Energy Transition, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .

About Millani Inc.

Millani provides responsible investing and corporate sustainability advisory services, including ESG integration and impact, to both investors and companies.

For the past 16 years, Millani has become the partner of choice for institutional investors and corporations alike. By providing advisory services on integrating material ESG issues into investment strategies and decision-making processes, Millani helps reduce risks, increase returns and create value. Millani also regularly develops leading thought leadership on investor and disclosure trends. The firm leverages this expertise and experience to help corporations, both public and private, create strategies, engage with stakeholders and strengthen their disclosures, supporting the organizations in their access to capital and optimization of market value.

Millani's success is founded on a bespoke, client-centric approach that focuses on material issues, practical implementation, and independent advice. Our extensive capital market experience and unparalleled expertise in ESG, and its connection to value creation, position Millani at the nexus between investors and companies – making us unique in the Canadian market.

For more information, contact us at: ...

Visit our website: