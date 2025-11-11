Spin.AI Expands SSPM Platform Coverage To 25+ Leading Business Applications

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Spin Technology, Inc. (Spin), a leading SaaS security company, announces a significant expansion of its SpinSPM platform, now providing comprehensive security posture management across 25+ mission-critical business applications. The expansion addresses the growing challenge organizations face in maintaining consistent security standards across increasingly complex SaaS environments.







SpinSPM now supports an extensive range of popular business tools including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Atlassian suite (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Trello), Okta, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and many more. This comprehensive integration approach enables organizations to centralize security management across the diverse applications teams use daily.

"As organizations adopt more specialized SaaS tools, the need for unified security visibility becomes critical for maintaining effective security governance," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Founder of Spin. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive protection across the modern workplace's distributed application landscape."

The platform addresses three key security challenges: reducing misconfigurations that create vulnerabilities, minimizing shadow IT risks from unauthorized applications, and strengthening overall data security posture. By providing centralized visibility and control, SpinSPM simplifies the complex task of maintaining consistent security standards across an organization's digital

Spin serves customers in over 100 countries and maintains more than 400 partner relationships. The company was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester SSPM Wave Q4 2023. The recent expansion of covered SaaS applications demonstrates its continued leadership in the SaaS security posture management category.

The SpinSPM expansion is part of Spin's broader SpinOne platform, which consolidates multiple security functions including backup and recovery, data loss prevention, ransomware protection, and security posture management into a unified solution. This approach enables organizations to reduce vendor complexity while maintaining comprehensive security coverage.

About Spin Technology, Inc.

Spin Technology, Inc. (Spin) delivers an all-in-one SaaS security platform for mission-critical applications, protecting organizations from ransomware, data loss, misconfigurations, shadow IT, and compliance risks. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Spin serves organizations worldwide with solutions that provide unified visibility and control across SaaS environments. For more information, visit spin.