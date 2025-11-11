Mark Tsagas

Senior Lecturer in Law, Cybercrime & AI Ethics, University of East London

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Mark is a lecturer in criminal law at the Royal Docks School of Business & Law. He has expertise in DV & SA, cybercrime, artificial Intelligence (AI) and law, legal ethics, legal theory and legislative reform. His qualifications include an LLB (Hons) Law, Legal Practice Course (LPC) and PGCert. He is also a PhD Candidate.

His previous employment with restorative justice NGOs and Law Firms, as well as his present occupation with the University of East London, including his ongoing doctoral studies on the topic of cybercrime, have all provided him with a unique perspective on effective education and the need to instil students with appropriate mental wealth.

Yet, he remains steadfast in his appreciation that "university" is not just a place to learn dry facts. It is an environment that encourages positive growth, for the mind, as well as for the spirit.

–present Lecturer, University of East London

Experience