Marissa Martin
- Analyst, Science and Emerging Technology Team, RAND Europe
Marissa Martin is an analyst at RAND Europe within the Science and Emerging Technology team. Her primary research interests are in space policy development and space strategy, with a focus on allied relationships. She is a member of the RAND Europe Space Hub (RESH) team, a cross-RAND centre of excellence for space-related research.
Martin holds an M.A. in security policy studies with a concentration in science and technology from George Washington University's Elliott School as well as a B.A. in international relations and a certificate in national security studies from Florida International University. In addition to her work at RAND, Martin is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in defence studies at King's College London.Experience
- –present Analyst, Science and Emerging Technology Team, RAND Europe
