$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Marissa Martin

Marissa Martin


2025-11-11 03:11:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Analyst, Science and Emerging Technology Team, RAND Europe
Profile Articles Activity

Marissa Martin is an analyst at RAND Europe within the Science and Emerging Technology team. Her primary research interests are in space policy development and space strategy, with a focus on allied relationships. She is a member of the RAND Europe Space Hub (RESH) team, a cross-RAND centre of excellence for space-related research.

Martin holds an M.A. in security policy studies with a concentration in science and technology from George Washington University's Elliott School as well as a B.A. in international relations and a certificate in national security studies from Florida International University. In addition to her work at RAND, Martin is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in defence studies at King's College London.

Experience
  • –present Analyst, Science and Emerging Technology Team, RAND Europe

The Conversation

MENAFN11112025000199003603ID1110328978



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search