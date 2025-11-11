$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-11 03:11:03
  • Lecturer in Environmental Politics, Cardiff University
I study global environmental politics, focusing on the global rules that states negotiate and how activists shape those rules. Outside academia, I work for a think tank to publish the Earth Negotiations Bulletin (a Hansard for global environmental negotiations). Through this work, I have had insider access to over 30 international negotiations for climate change, and chemicals and wastes management. Sitting in rooms that observers are asked to leave informs both my policy and academic work.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, Cardiff University
Education
  • 2017 University of British Columbia, PhD, Political Science

