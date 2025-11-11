Ukraine Files First Lawsuit Against Russian Military Officials For Environmental Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State environmental inspectorate in the Sumy region reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The lawsuit targets the leadership of the Russian armed formations, who have already been charged in absentia by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

The defendants in the case are those who led the Russian invasion of Sumy region in 2022 and were responsible for ensuring its full occupation, namely:

Aleksandr Zhuravlyov – Colonel General, Commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation;

Aleksey Zavizion – Lieutenant General, First Deputy Commander of the Western Military District;

Oleg Makovetsky – Lieutenant General, Commander of the 6th Air and Air Defense Army;

Yurii Podoplelov – Lieutenant General, Chief of Staff of the 6th Army;

Denis Kulsha – Major General, Commander of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division;

Vladimir Fedoseev – Colonel, Commander of the 14th Fighter Aviation Regiment.

According to the investigation, these war criminals made decisions and issued orders to bomb the territory of the Sumy city community.

"In the evening of March 7, 2022, Su-30SM aircraft, blatantly violating international humanitarian law, dropped at least nine FAB-500 high-explosive bombs on the community's territory. As a result of this brutal attack, more than 20 civilians, including children, were killed. Specialists from the State environmental inspectorate in the Sumy region inspected the sites of the attacks and documented the environmental damage. They found that part of the forest area of the Sumy Forestry Enterprise was completely destroyed, more than 200 trees were damaged beyond recovery," the statement reads.

According to the inspectorate's calculations, the total amount of damages exceeds UAH 1.7 million.

Based on the documented evidence, the Inspectorate filed a lawsuit with the Sumy District Court to recover damages from the Russian generals for the destruction of forest plantations.

The inspectorate emphasized once again that no environmental crime committed by the Russians in the Sumy region will go unnoticed or without legal assessment.

As reported earlier, the State environmental inspectorate calculated UAH 27 million in damages from land contamination caused by a Shahed drone strike on Sumy on March 6, 2024.