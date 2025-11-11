Umerov Arrives In Istanbul To Unblock Issue Of Prisoner Exchanges

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

"I have just arrived in Istanbul. Over the next few days, I'm working in Turkiye and the Middle East to unblock the exchange process. There was an agreement - and it must be implemented. The President of Ukraine set a clear task: Ukrainians must return home from captivity. In the coming days, there will be meetings, as well as in Turkiye. The focus is precisely on this - to resume the exchanges," Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported, during the exchange on October 2, two servicemen of the 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov