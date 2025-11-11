War Update: Enemy Launches 46 Attacks On Pokrovsk Sector, 118 Clashes Reported On Front Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, posting an update as of 16:00 on Tuesday, 11 November.

Ukrainian defenders are holding their lines, wearing down Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in the enemy's rear.

Enemy artillery struck populated areas, including Bobylivka, Starykove, Korenok, and Bila Bereza in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, seven combat engagements took place. The Russian army carried out 89 attacks in this area, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 13 engagements occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Odradne, and toward Dvorichanske. Seven enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted 16 times since the beginning of the day to advance toward Defence Forces' positions near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and Borivska Andriivka, moving in the direction of Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosynove. Eleven combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, six engagements were recorded. Russian forces attacked in the areas of Ridkodub, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, and Kolodiazi, and toward Korovii Yar.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops carried out seven attacks in the areas of Dronivka, Siversk, Serebrianka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar, toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers attempted 46 times to push toward Ukrainian positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka. Thirty-eight enemy attacks have already been repelled, and fighting continues.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, defenders repelled seven attacks launched by Russian forces near Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, and Pershotravneve, toward Solodke. Two more enemy attacks are ongoing.

Some 1,358 civilians in Ukraine affected by explosive devices since Feb 2022

In the Huliaipole sector, fighting continues in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack carried out in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian troops have not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the other front sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have intensified attempts to infiltrate Pokrovsk using light-duty vehicles along the southern outskirts. More than 300 occupiers are currently in the city.

Photo: 148th Separate Zhytomyr Artillery Brigade