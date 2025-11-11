Zelensky Says Situation Remains Difficult In Pokrovsk Sector And Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram after hearing a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"The front: our main focus right now is on the Pokrovsk direction and the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Russians are increasing the number and scale of assaults. The situation there remains difficult, in part because of weather conditions that favor the attacks. But we continue to destroy the occupier, and I thank every one of our units, every warrior involved in defending Ukraine's positions," the post reads.

Mandatory evacuation of families with children announced in Malokaterynivka near Zaporizhzhia

According to Zelensky, the situation near Kupiansk is somewhat easier: "Our forces have achieved results there, and this has been the pattern for the past few weeks."

Zelensky and Syrskyi also discussed preparations for deep strikes - specific directions and expected results.

"Ukrainian long-range sanctions must take effect every day, and we are making that happen. Thank you for your precision! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

Earlier reports said that in the Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in the Oleksandrohrad and Huliaipole sectors, Russian forces have intensified their assaults and shelling. To preserve personnel, Ukrainian forces had to withdraw from positions near five settlements.