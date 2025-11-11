Golden Times Showcased Its Latest Playground Innovations At The 2025 CPE China Preschool Expo

Following its outstanding success at the 2024 edition, Wenzhou Golden Times Amusement Toys Co., Ltd. proudly participated in the 2025 CPE China Preschool Expo, held from October 15 to 17, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As a leading amusement equipment manufacturer in China, Golden Times once again captured the attention of global buyers and educators by showcasing its most popular and newly upgraded playground models, reinforcing its reputation for innovation, quality, and design excellence.

A Strong Presence at Asia's Premier Preschool and Toy Industry Event

The CPE China Preschool Expo, part of the prestigious China Kids Expo Series, remains the most influential B2B platform in Asia for the early education and toy manufacturing industries. The 2025 event ran alongside the CTE China Toy Expo, CLE China Licensing Expo, and CKE China Baby Products Expo, bringing together over 2,600 exhibitors, 5,400+ brands, and 10,000 international buyers from 41 countries and regions. Golden Times' booth attracted significant attention from domestic and international visitors, who were eager to explore the company's diverse range of playground solutions. Following a successful run at the 2024 expo, Golden Times used this year's event to deepen existing partnerships, form new collaborations, and introduce upgraded playground designs that reflect the latest trends in early childhood play and learning.







Golden Times' Commitment to Innovation and Global Growth

Since its founding in 2003, Golden Times has become a recognized name in the global amusement equipment industry. With over 20 years of experience in the design, manufacture, and export of playground equipment, fitness structures, and educational toys, the company continues to combine advanced production technology, eco-friendly materials, and creative design concepts to deliver play environments that are safe, stimulating, and durable. Golden Times' products are now featured in kindergartens, community parks, residential developments, and commercial centers across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The brand's mission remains unchanged: to create joyful, safe spaces that inspire children to explore, learn, and grow through play.

Showcasing Three Hot Models at the 2025 Expo

During the 2025 CPE China Preschool Expo, Golden Times highlighted three flagship product lines that drew considerable attention from buyers and partners alike. These models reflect the company's vision for the future of children's play - blending educational value, safety, and aesthetic design.

1. Outdoor Physical Training Playground - Where Fun Meets Fitness

Among the highlights was the Outdoor Physical Training Playground, a series that perfectly combines sports, adventure, and safety. Designed for kindergartens, schools, and public parks, this collection integrates climbing nets, rope bridges, balance beams, and obstacle challenges to promote strength, coordination, and teamwork. Its modular design allows for customized configurations, enabling clients to adapt playgrounds to specific spaces and developmental goals. During the 2025 expo, Golden Times unveiled enhanced anti-slip features, improved grip materials, and new color options - updates that received enthusiastic feedback from both domestic and overseas buyers.

2. Outdoor Playground - A Vibrant Space for Imaginative Play

The Outdoor Playground series remained one of Golden Times' most visited displays during the expo. These playgrounds feature colorful, theme-driven designs that combine visual appeal with safety engineering. Built from eco-friendly, UV-resistant materials, they are ideal for parks, residential communities, and shopping centers looking to enhance outdoor recreational spaces. At the 2025 CPE Expo, Golden Times introduced two newly themed playgrounds - Nature Explorer and Space Adventure - both of which emphasize creativity, storytelling, and child-centered learning through play. Visitors praised these designs for their ability to merge education and entertainment while maintaining durability and safety.

3. Indoor Playground - A Safe Haven for Early Learners

Golden Times' Indoor Playground collection also drew wide acclaim for its colorful aesthetics, flexible layouts, and child-safe materials. Ideal for preschools, shopping malls, and family entertainment centers, this line offers soft-play zones, slides, tunnels, and interactive play modules that support both physical and cognitive development. The company presented upgraded indoor models featuring anti-bacterial soft materials, improved modular structures, and customizable themes to fit different brand or educational concepts. Visitors appreciated how easily these play zones could be adapted for OEM and custom-built projects, a hallmark of Golden Times' manufacturing expertise.

Voices from Golden Times

“At Golden Times, we believe that every great playground begins with understanding children's needs,” said a company spokesperson during the expo.“Our products are not just about fun - they're about helping children grow physically, socially, and emotionally through safe and creative play.” The spokesperson emphasized that the company's presence at the 2025 CPE Expo reflected its ongoing mission to connect globally, innovate continuously, and deliver play environments that inspire the next generation.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

Throughout the three-day event, Golden Times welcomed numerous distributors, investors, and educational representatives to its booth. The team held in-depth discussions on OEM cooperation, wholesale distribution, and custom project design, receiving positive feedback for its professional consultation and attention to detail. Many attendees highlighted Golden Times' strong balance between aesthetic design and practical engineering, noting that the brand continues to set benchmarks for quality within the international amusement equipment industry.

About Golden Times

Founded in 2003, Wenzhou Golden Times Amusement Toys Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in playground systems, amusement structures, and educational play equipment. Headquartered in Xi'Ao Village, Qiaoxia Town, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the company serves clients in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East through a complete service chain - from concept design and production to installation and after-sales support. Guided by principles of quality, innovation, and safety, Golden Times continues to invest in research and development to meet international standards and evolving customer demands. The company's dedication to excellence has positioned it among China's top amusement equipment exporters.

Looking Toward the Future

After a successful showing at the 2025 CPE China Preschool Expo, Golden Times has once again demonstrated its leadership in the global playground industry. The event reinforced the company's reputation for design innovation, manufacturing precision, and customer-focused service. As the company looks ahead, Golden Times plans to expand its international collaborations, introduce more eco-friendly materials, and continue developing creative solutions that bring joy, safety, and imagination to children worldwide.