Half Kiss is a captivating romantic novel that explores a delicate love triangle where two girls confess their love to the same boy at the same time, celebrating pure, soulful love over physical desire with a stunning, heartfelt ending.

Rajasthan, India - In an era where storytelling often competes with fleeting attention spans, Sher Singh stands as a striking exception. Born in Rajasthan and celebrated internationally, this young novelist has mastered the art of weaving pure romance into stories that stay with readers long after the last page is turned. Known for his meticulous portrayal of love and relationships, Singh has built a reputation for writing that is both heartfelt and thought-provoking.

Sher Singh's passion for storytelling began early. Gifted with extraordinary writing skills from childhood, he nurtured his talent through an impressive academic journey that sharpened both his creativity and discipline. By his twenties, he had already established himself as a professional author whose work resonates across borders. With over 60 published books, Singh's ability to craft stories of love and human connection has earned him recognition on countless literary platforms. Among his many accomplishments, Sher Singh's quick-thinking creativity stands out. He famously wrote A Wedding in an Airplane in just three hours, an astonishing feat that showcases not only his skill but his dedication to the written word. Yet, it is his latest novel, Half Kiss, that has captured the hearts of readers worldwide.

Half Kiss tells the story of a love triangle unlike any other. Two girls fall for the same boy and choose the same moment to confess their love, placing the protagonist in a heart-wrenching dilemma. Written in a brisk free-verse style, the novel rejects superficial desire in favor of a love that touches the soul. Its ending, unexpected yet deeply moving, has left readers stunned and inspired.“Love should touch the depths of the heart,” Singh says.“It must be truthful, simple, and pure. There is no place for lust in true love.” This philosophy defines not only Half Kiss but Singh's entire body of work. His novels celebrate sincerity, honesty, and the enduring power of love to elevate the human spirit.

Despite the challenges of writing romance, a genre often dismissed as formulaic, Singh continues to push boundaries. His self-competitive nature drives him to achieve excellence with every new project, whether fiction, non-fiction, or motivational writing. His upcoming work promises to blend romance with suspense, offering readers yet another captivating experience.

With Half Kiss, Sher Singh proves that in a world obsessed with speed, depth still matters. His words remind us that love, pure, untainted, and soulful is timeless.