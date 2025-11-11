The EXEED EXLANTIX ET Hybrid Is Growing Popular At The EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2025 8:37 am - The EXEED EXLANTIX ET hybrid crossover is gaining popularity among customers at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek

EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek is expanding sales of vehicles powered by new energy sources. Customer demand for the EXEED EXLANTIX ET hybrid crossover has grown, reaching a 3% market share in the NEV class. The vehicle demonstrates a leading position in its segment among competitors.

The acronym NEV (New Energy Vehicles) is used to describe vehicles that utilize alternative energy sources. Electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and fuel cell vehicles are among these. The full-size EXEED EXLANTIX ET crossover is equipped with a serial hybrid powertrain. The model went on sale in May 2025. It has already received high praise from customers and the EXEED professional community.

A commitment to continuous improvement and the implementation of progressive technologies is at the core of EXEED's philosophy. The brand plans to develop a new, technologically advanced premium brand, develop a model range powered by alternative energy sources in Russia and offer customers cutting-edge technological expertise.

The EXEED EXLANTIX ET is equipped with intelligent all-wheel drive, air suspension and a CDC system, in addition to an innovative propulsion system. This ensures confident driving on any road surface. The model features seven driving modes and an increased ground clearance mode.

Under the hood of this hybrid crossover are two electric motors. A 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and generator provide the model with outstanding performance. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.8 seconds, with a total peak power output of 469 hp. The 40 kWh battery allows for a range of up to 180 km on electric power alone. The total range is an impressive 1180 km.

Numerous tests and crash tests, including a 5-star C-NCAP rating, confirm the safety of the EXEED EXLANTIX ET. 30 intelligent driver assistance systems and more than 20 sensors, cameras and sonars installed in the model provide additional control in any driving situation. Furthermore, the EXEED EXLANTIX ET is equipped with 24 advanced noise and vibration insulation technologies. Triple-layer door seals and double 6-mm acoustic glass are installed on all doors. Interior noise reduction tests at various speeds demonstrate outstanding results.

Customers can be confident in the comfort of their vehicle in the Russian winter by purchasing the EXEED EXLANTIX ET at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. Key vehicle components, such as the chassis and suspension, are protected to the highest anti-corrosion standards. The EXEED EXLANTIX ET has proven its readiness for local road conditions during extensive testing and extensive trials in Russia. The Winter Package includes heated seats, steering wheel, windshield and side mirrors.

The EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek offers a full range of services. Customers can access the trade-in program when purchasing a new vehicle, maintenance and body repair, insurance, financing and leasing services. Online scheduling is available for clients' convenience.

"Cars powered by new energy sources are undoubtedly gaining popularity among Russian buyers. The EXEED EXLANTIX ET has become a favorite in our market thanks to its high-tech features, attractive appearance and affordable price. Currently, the model accounts for 3% of NEV sales. It has every chance of increasing this share thanks to interest from future owners. Consumer demand is growing. The team of professionals at EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek is ready to help every client find the EXEED of their dreams!" – commented Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division.