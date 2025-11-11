New Dubai AI Platform 'Malath' Gives Women Facing Abuse Safe, Private Support

Malath, the first platform of its kind in the region, stems from the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children's unwavering commitment to protecting privacy and reassuring women seeking help while facing abuse.

It serves as a confidential digital haven, guaranteeing every woman safe and secure access to psychosocial support, free from fear or the constraints of time and place.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Foundation, noted that the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children developed 'Malath', a secure and user-friendly platform that provides women with access to guidance and self-help resources tailored to their specific emotional and social needs, all in complete privacy.

By integrating artificial intelligence with empathy, the platform transforms technology into a tool for healing, understanding, and empowerment.

She explained that Malath, which means shelter - launched at GITEX Global 2025 - is the first AI-powered self-help guide in the region for women experiencing abuse. It offers a private, intelligent, and Arabic-speaking space where women can reflect, assess their situation, and begin their journey toward emotional recovery.

Through a secure digital assessment, the platform evaluates indicators such as anxiety, depression, and trauma, then generates a personalised report that identifies the user's condition and the most suitable rehabilitation path.

"Malath recommends up to five specialised programmes comprising 22 AI-led interactive sessions, covering topics such as problem-solving, empowerment, flexible thinking, belief reflection, and future planning. Each session concludes with a short assessment to measure understanding and progress - all conducted in a completely confidential environment," she said.

She emphasised that privacy is at the heart of Malath. "The system requests only the minimum amount of data and does not store or share any personal information. The organisation does not access or view user details; all data is anonymized, securely processed, and used solely to enhance the platform's quality and reach."

In line with Dubai's Social Agenda 33, this initiative reinforces the city's commitment to enhancing the quality of life and improving the mental health of individuals and families. It also supports the government's broader vision of developing AI-powered public services that make access to care faster, more efficient, and deeply human-centred.

Launched on October 13 at GITEX Global 2025, the Malath app has garnered widespread praise from experts and the public for its innovative yet compassionate approach. The growing digital engagement with the app reflects a shared understanding: women deserve safe and stigma-free mental health support, wherever they are.

The Women and Children's Welfare Foundation is currently evaluating user feedback and exploring future collaboration opportunities with government, technology, and media partners to expand Malath's reach regionally.

Women can begin their journey confidentially at , where they receive an initial assessment and a personalised self-help plan within minutes, designed to guide them toward recovery and wellbeing.