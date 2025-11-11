403
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade Of Hungary Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Anett Varga received a copy of the credentials of HE Radhi bin Suwaid Al Ajmi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Hungary.
