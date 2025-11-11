403
Qatar University Continues To Accept Applications For Two Academic Services
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) continues to accept applications for two academic services allowing students to complete their coursework in diverse learning environments during the Spring 2026 semester: to study courses concurrently at the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) and at other accredited universities.
In a statement today, QU stated that studying courses concurrently service allows students to complete some courses within the same semester, enhancing academic flexibility and accelerating the completion of their study plans. Studying at other universities allows students to enroll as visiting students at accredited educational institutions while maintaining the quality of QU's education and academic standards.
The application period for studying courses concurrently at the CCQ extends until November 20, while that of other universities continues until December 27, it added, highlighting that these services are part of its ongoing efforts to support students and provide flexible educational options that enhance diverse learning opportunities both within and outside the country, aligning with global standards in higher education and supporting students in achieving their academic and professional goals.
